12 Students Honored with Bob Evans National FFA 2024 Grant

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Bob Evans Restaurants announced their 2024 Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grant recipients with 12 high school students from across the Midwest. The Bob Evans SAE Grants are made available through its longstanding partnership with the National FFA Organization. Bob Evans – the home of "America's Farm Fresh" – aims to inspire and aid future farmers, and pay homage to founder and farmer, Bob Evans. The 2024 Bob Evans SAE Grant program will continue to provide high school FFA members with the opportunity to advance the farming community with special agricultural projects and experiences.

Each experiential learning project helps students learn more about agriculture, marketing, and running a business – all essential skills for those looking to be successful in the modern farming industry. All 12 Bob Evans grant recipients will receive $1,000 to help achieve goals outlined in their SAE Grant application. For example, the grant recipients will use the funds provided by Bob Evans to do things ranging from building hydroponic gardens and greenhouses to growing fruit and vegetable farms to improving production of flowers, greenery and even fresh-made jams and sauces. This year, grant recipients are leaning into creating new opportunities for fresh produce sales in their cities and states, which will benefit both their communities and families looking for affordable, fresh products.

"At the beginning of every year, we look forward to announcing our SAE Grant recipients and empowering future generations of farmers," said Bob Holtcamp, President and CMO for Bob Evans Restaurants. "Having the opportunity to watch each of the 12 innovative projects from these students grow to new heights and positively affect the farming community is an act we hold close to our hearts. As the home of 'America's Farm Fresh,' this program allows us to expand farm fresh food in local communities across America – an act that would make our founder, Bob Evans, proud to this day."

The Bob Evans 2024 SAE Grant recipients were selected from more than 1,200 applications nationwide:

• Helen Butcher from Palmyra, Illinois

• Veronica Hummel from Middleburg, Pennsylvania

• Isaac Pohl from Fort Branch, Indiana

• Alexandra Kinney from Lewistown, Ohio

• Kyle Arthur from Chillicothe, Ohio

• Tyler Worthey from Neoga, Illinois

• Kale Barhorst from Jackson Center, Ohio

• Garrett Zimmerman from Carlisle, Kentucky

• Charlie Edwards from Taylor Ridge, Illinois

• Wesley Endres from Belding, Michigan

• Dalton Muench from Athens, Illinois

• Jonah Bales from Carmel, Indiana

To raise funds for 2025 SAE Grants, Bob Evans will hold its annual "Egg Crack, Give Back" fundraiser on February 22, 2024. This is also Give FFA Day, an annual celebration that takes place each year during National FFA Week (February 17-24). For every Farmer's Choice Breakfast sold on February 22, Bob Evans will donate one dollar to FFA up to $15,000. More information will be released later this month on how to participate at your local Bob Evans restaurant.

For more information on Bob Evan's commitment to FFA, please visit BobEvans.com/FFA. For more information about FFA, please visit www.FFA.org.

