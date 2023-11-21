123Loadboard Collaborates with Trimble to Expand Freight Offering to Owner Operators and Fleets

Increased loads fuels increased capacity. Posting loads on 123Loadboard compensates brokers with a wide assortment of verified carriers and posted trucks. Post this

"This integration was completed with freight providers in mind by allowing easy load-posting capabilities with enhanced Truck Locator tools," says Shannon Jacobs, Product Manager, Trimble. "By offering load and truck posting through 123Loadboard's platform, we can give freight brokers more value while reducing their search efforts for posted trucks."

Trimble and 123Loadboard acknowledge that the increased loads available to carriers will help accelerate the time frame in which brokers can improve the number of loads being hauled.

"This partnership provides Trimble's freight brokers with the ability to fulfill capacity by accessing top-quality, identity-verified carriers, secure two-way bidding capabilities, and finding the right equipment type in the truck posting database. Being able to provide brokers with more trucks and easy platform tools, is one way of fulfilling our mandate of increased efficiency for our users," says Greg Adourian, CEO, 123Loadboard.

123Loadboard's in-depth knowledge of the freight matching industry along with Trimble's position as an innovative logistics leader is an ideal match that will help brokers find identity-verified carriers for their freight hauling needs.

