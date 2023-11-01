123Push by Stirista Awards List Management Contract to Lighthouse List, Media Source Solutions and LBDigital

"The 123Push collaboration with Lighthouse List, Media Source Solutions, and LBDigital represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide the best-in-class email marketing services," - Stirista CEO and Founder Ajay Gupta. Post this

Through these collaborations, 123Push aims to leverage the expertise and capabilities of Lighthouse List, Media Source Solutions, and LBDigital to optimize list management services with first-of-its-kind combined postal and email data 123Push segments available on NextMark.

Key highlights of the 123Push partnerships include:

Lighthouse List: With over 25 years of experience, Lighthouse List brings a wealth of knowledge in list management and postal services. Their expertise offers clients robust solutions for direct mail campaigns, ensuring precise targeting and maximum ROI.

Media Source Solutions: Media Source Solutions specializes in email list management, hygiene, and optimization. By partnering with Media Source Solutions, the 123Push solution is enhanced through email marketing services, affording clients cleaner, more accurate email lists, resulting in improved deliverability and engagement rates.

LBDigital: LBDigital excels in data-driven marketing solutions, including list management, data integration, and audience segmentation. The 123Push collaboration will give clients access to advanced data solutions including CTV, enabling more effective audience targeting and personalized marketing campaigns.

Added Lighthouse List CEO and President Mark Traverso, "With this new partnership, we can now give brands and brokers access to hundreds of targeted unique consumer and business segments of proven responsive customers across all channels. As the direct mail data industry hasn't seen movement in terms of new high-quality data, the new offerings are a breath of fresh air for the industry."

About Stirista

Stirista is a leader in data-driven marketing through its all-inclusive award-winning performance media solution which combines its data, email, and digital prowess to help clients acquire and retain customers. Named one of America's fastest growing private companies in 2022, Stirista offers clients a unique data-driven experience by utilizing precise audience data combined with access to Stirista's proprietary ESP and DSP platforms to yield the fastest time-to-market actionable insights and optimized campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

