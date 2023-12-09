12Go is Revealing the Top 2024 New Year Destinations in Asia

12Go's list of top winter travel destinations in Asia, based on internal ticket data, features Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Malaysia, and Japan. Thailand leads with Chiang Mai and Bangkok, Vietnam follows with festive cities like Da Nang and Hanoi, and the Philippines claims third place with Manila and El Nido. The list caters to solo travelers, couples, families, and friends, offering diverse options for a memorable winter getaway.

BANGKOK, Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 12Go has prepared a list of Asia's best travel destinations for the winter season. This list is based on the internal ticket data gathered by 12Go. Analyzing the tickets sold throughout the year, 12Go identified the top travel destinations suitable for different groups of travelers, including solo travelers, couples, families, and friends.

The top 10 countries are :

Thailand

Vietnam

the Philippines

India

Cambodia

Indonesia

Sri Lanka

Laos

Malaysia

Japan .

Thailand tops the list, with Chiang Mai and Bangkok offering great options for all travelers. Koh Phangan is the top spot for solo adventurers, while families prefer Koh Samui.

Vietnam secures the second spot, with Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City offering festive decorations, artistic performances, and cultural richness. Sapa provides a winter retreat for families, while Hanoi's bustling streets await solo adventurers.

The Philippines claims the third position, promising a unique and extended New Year celebration. Manila and El Nido are popular destinations for all travelers. Solo travelers often opt for Legazpi, while friends and couples prefer Coron, and families find El Baguio appealing.

India takes the fourth spot, where India, Agra, Jaipur, and Delhi stand out as the primary choices for New Year travel among all travelers. However, many families also want to explore Goa during this season.

Cambodia secures the fifth spot, with travel destinations for New Year celebrations, including Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville, and Siem Reap.

In sixth place, Indonesia offers the top travel spots, Bali and the Gili Islands. Solo travelers and families often visit Sanur, while Nusa Penida is an excellent pick for friends and couples.

Sri Lanka captures the seventh position, enchanting travelers with these top destinations: Ella, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya. Colombo is another solo travel choice, while Nuwara Eliya is ideal for couples and families.

Laos secures the eighth spot with its Vang Vieng, Vientiane, and Luang Prabang.

Malaysia, with its famous destinations, such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Langkawi, offers a unique vacation and claims the ninth position.

In the tenth spot, Japan - Osaka, Tokyo, and Kyoto are excellent choices for a New Year getaway, appealing to most travelers.

