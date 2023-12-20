12th Annual Chief Medical Officer Summit 360° Agenda and Keynotes Announced from The Conference Forum

"This is the only highly practical gathering of its kind to enhance our self-awareness and functional ability as a Chief Medical Officer as we learn from each other how to manage the myriad aspects of our job and stakeholders of our work," said Roger Waltzman, CMO of Indaptus Therapeutics. Post this

"The CMO Summit 360 is the only highly practical gathering of its kind to enhance our self-awareness and functional ability as a Chief Medical Officer as we learn from each other how to manage the myriad aspects of our job and stakeholders of our work," said Roger Waltzman, CMO of Indaptus Therapeutics.

The 2024 keynotes announced include:

Former head of Global R&D at JnJ, Dr Mathai Mammen, CEO, President & Chairman of FogPharma will discuss highlights and lessons learned from his career leading R&D in both biotech and large pharma, as well as his thoughts about the future of clinical R&D and how CMOs can best add value.

Famed Harvard Business School Professor and author, Gary Pisano will discuss competitive strategy and sustained innovation in biotech. Over the course of his career, Dr Pisano has explored fundamental questions about how organizations innovate, learn, compete and grow, with a focus on the commercialization of science.

DIrector of MIT's Wireless Center, Dr Dina Katabi presents on how biotech CMOs should think about artificial intelligence and its role in clinical development.

The state of the drug development industry keynote address will be given by Ken Getz, MBA, Director of Sponsored Research, Tufts CSDD, and Founder of CISCRP.

"We are proud to connect this incredible community of R&D leaders representing biotechs of all therapeutic areas," said Andrew Goldstein, Senior Conference Producer for the CMO Summit 360°. "This year's CMO Summit already has over 65 biotech Chief Medical Officers speaking in 35 sessions."

Key topics addressed include: navigating the CMO role in 2024, best practices managing CMO departments, the lifecycle of a biotech CMO, biotech financing and business development, professional development for CMOs and more.

The Chief Medical Officer Summit 360°brings together CMO and R&D executives to address the unique challenges associated with directing and managing all R&D functions with limited resources, while raising capital and strategizing for appropriate exits. It is the annual Boston gathering for R&D leadership networking from small to mid-size biotechs to share ideas, solutions and support.

About the Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences, podcasts, newsletters and webinars primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. They are committed to creating the best content, exchange of ideas and solutions among peers, as well as providing high-quality networking.

