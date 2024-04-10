12th Annual CompassIntel Award Winners Announced in IoT, Mobile/Business Tech, and Emerging Tech

The marketing cycle has moved from IoT to Edge to AI. The industry will continue to be pressured to demonstrate client wins, revenue growth, and real profitability. I would like to personally congratulate the 12th annual award winners for their leadership, innovation, and success! Post this

The award recipients of the 12th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards are as follows:

IOT | CATEGORIES

Connected Building: Smart Lighting – Signify

Connected Building: Smart Development and Design – ABB

Connected Building: Commercial Product Innovation – GridPoint

Connected Solution Leadership: Fleet Management Tracking – Samsara

Connected Solution Leadership: Asset Tracking – CalAmp

Top IoT Standards Body of the Year – IEEE

IoT Data: Edge Computing Company of the Year – Akamai's Gecko Platform

IoT Data: Data Analytics and Software Company of the Year – Very

IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year – KORE Wireless

IoT App Dev / Platform of the Year for the Enterprise Market – Snowflake

IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer & B2B Market – iApartments

IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market – Armis

IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market – Netmore Group

IoT Security Platform of the Year – Device Authority

IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year – Cavli Wireless

IoT Sensor Company of the Year – Arm

Industrial IoT Company of the Year – ObjectSpectrum

MOBILE & BUSINESS TECH | CATEGORIES

Workplace Device Innovation – Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Operations Automation – Prologis

Mobile Customer Experience – Dense Air

Enterprise Communications – Oracle Enterprise Communications Platform

Team Collaboration – Salesforce's Chatter Application

Augmented Reality – Lenovo's ThinkReality

Mobile Equipment/Hardware Innovation – GXC Onyx Starter Kit

OpenRAN Innovation – Mavenir

Mobile Technology for Good – Samsung Galaxy for the Planet

Work from Home Product of the Year – reMarkable 2

5G Innovation Product – T-Mobile Connected Workplace

5G Innovation Service – Ericsson Private 5G

AV Innovation – HP | Poly Voyager Free 20 Wireless Earbuds

Enterprise Solution of the Year – TEAL

EMERGING TECH | CATEGORIES

Machine Vision Technology – Cognex Corporation

AI Chatbot – ClearBlade's GenAI Assistant for Intelligent Assets

Artificial Intelligence: Enterprise Solution – CoPilot AI

Natural Language Processing – emtelliPro+® AI assistant by emtelligent®

Autonomous Systems – OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation

Sustainability Innovation – ION Clean Energy

Digital Twin Innovation – NVIDIA Earth-2 climate Digital Twin Cloud Platform

Intelligent Data & Analytics – Databricks

Physical Digital Experience – CSG Xponent

NOTE: All company and product names are the property of the companies or organizations listed above.

