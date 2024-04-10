12th Annual CompassIntel Award Winners Announced in IoT, Mobile/Business Tech, and Emerging Tech

40 Tech Companies/Organizations honored in the 12th Annual CompassIntel Awards.
SAN ANTONIO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compass Intelligence is excited to announce the 12th annual award winners of the annual CompassIntel Awards to honor the top companies, products, and technology solutions in mobile, IoT, business tech and emerging technology industries. This year we received 112 nominations coming in from companies, public relations, and corporate communications firms, editors, journalists, analysts, and other colleagues. These awards were voted on by a group of leading industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders, and analysts in early April. A total of 40 awardees are being recognized this spring.
"This year, we are seeing an emergence of new business deals, continued consolidation, and the dust settling among industry participants as the market focuses on AI," states Stephanie Atkinson, CEO & founder of Compass Intelligence. "The marketing cycle has moved from IoT to Edge to AI. The industry will continue to be pressured to demonstrate client wins, revenue growth, and real profitability. I would like to personally congratulate the 12th annual award winners for their leadership, innovation, and success!"
The award recipients of the 12th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards are as follows:
IOT | CATEGORIES
- Connected Building: Smart Lighting – Signify
- Connected Building: Smart Development and Design – ABB
- Connected Building: Commercial Product Innovation – GridPoint
- Connected Solution Leadership: Fleet Management Tracking – Samsara
- Connected Solution Leadership: Asset Tracking – CalAmp
- Top IoT Standards Body of the Year – IEEE
- IoT Data: Edge Computing Company of the Year – Akamai's Gecko Platform
- IoT Data: Data Analytics and Software Company of the Year – Very
- IoT Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year – KORE Wireless
- IoT App Dev / Platform of the Year for the Enterprise Market – Snowflake
- IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer & B2B Market – iApartments
- IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market – Armis
- IoT Enablement Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market – Netmore Group
- IoT Security Platform of the Year – Device Authority
- IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year – Cavli Wireless
- IoT Sensor Company of the Year – Arm
- Industrial IoT Company of the Year – ObjectSpectrum
MOBILE & BUSINESS TECH | CATEGORIES
- Workplace Device Innovation – Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Operations Automation – Prologis
- Mobile Customer Experience – Dense Air
- Enterprise Communications – Oracle Enterprise Communications Platform
- Team Collaboration – Salesforce's Chatter Application
- Augmented Reality – Lenovo's ThinkReality
- Mobile Equipment/Hardware Innovation – GXC Onyx Starter Kit
- OpenRAN Innovation – Mavenir
- Mobile Technology for Good – Samsung Galaxy for the Planet
- Work from Home Product of the Year – reMarkable 2
- 5G Innovation Product – T-Mobile Connected Workplace
- 5G Innovation Service – Ericsson Private 5G
- AV Innovation – HP | Poly Voyager Free 20 Wireless Earbuds
- Enterprise Solution of the Year – TEAL
EMERGING TECH | CATEGORIES
- Machine Vision Technology – Cognex Corporation
- AI Chatbot – ClearBlade's GenAI Assistant for Intelligent Assets
- Artificial Intelligence: Enterprise Solution – CoPilot AI
- Natural Language Processing – emtelliPro+® AI assistant by emtelligent®
- Autonomous Systems – OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation
- Sustainability Innovation – ION Clean Energy
- Digital Twin Innovation – NVIDIA Earth-2 climate Digital Twin Cloud Platform
- Intelligent Data & Analytics – Databricks
- Physical Digital Experience – CSG Xponent
NOTE: All company and product names are the property of the companies or organizations listed above.
About Compass Intelligence
Compass Intelligence is a market research and advisory firm specializing in metrics-driven market intelligence and insights for the mobile, IoT, and high-tech industries serving tech clients for more than 17 years. Compass Intelligence provides executive insights, market sizing/forecasting and modeling, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, advisory services, trending analysis, and survey research services. Compass Intelligence helps guide strategic business decisions and supports in the success of our clients through delivering content engagement, go to market planning, competitive positioning, and strategic advisory. For more information, please visit https://www.compassintel.com.
About The Annual Spring Awards
The 12th Annual 2024 CompassIntel Mobile/Business Tech, IoT, and Emerging Tech Awards honors companies, vendors, and organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, disruption, and excellence in the technology industry. There are three primary areas of awards including Mobile/Business Tech, IoT, and Emerging Technologies, along with the CompassIntel personally selected awards. This year, there are 40 general award categories.
Learn more about the Awards: https://www.compassintelligence.com/compassintel-awards.html
