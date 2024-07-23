12th Annual 'Phoenix Tools 4 School' Returns to Travis L. Williams Post 65

"By providing backpacks and school supplies to families in need, we help ensure that every child starts the school year ready to learn and thrive," said Alan "AP" Powell, CEO of AP & Associates, U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran, and founder of HeroZona. Post this

"Access to essential school supplies is critical for students' success, and the Tools 4 School drive plays a vital role in supporting our local community," said Alan "AP" Powell, chairman and CEO of AP & Associates – Strategic Alliances, U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran, and founder of HeroZona. "By providing backpacks and school supplies to families in need, we help ensure that every child starts the school year ready to learn and thrive. This initiative not only alleviates financial burdens but also empowers students with the tools they need to achieve their full potential."

The event is open to the public and anticipated to attract thousands of families. Tools 4 School welcomes all students from kindergarten through 8th grade. Supplies are limited, and backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, and students must be present to receive their backpacks and supplies.

"I'm looking forward to our 12th Annual Back to School Drive," said Aliyah Powell, HeroZona board advisor. "As a huge advocate for education, I understand the importance of school readiness and the difference not having what you need can make. Growing up, there were many times we only had what we needed for school because of local back to school drives in my community; so this initiative really hits home for me. I am really happy to be a part of it and play a role in setting students up for a successful new school year."

This year's event is supported by American Legion Department of Arizona, Andrew and Amy Cohen, APS, Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Informant, Arizona State 7th Congressional District Representative Ruben Gallego, ASU, Black Chamber of Arizona, Candid Maven, City of Phoenix, Crescent Crown Distributing, Dollar Days, Equality Health Foundation, Forty Eight Foundation, Helios Education Foundation, Laveen School District, Maricopa County District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo, Mega 104.3, Morrison Education Group, Phoenix City Council District 8 Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington, Phoenix Fire Department, Phoenix Police Department, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, Prensa Arizona, Roosevelt School District #66, SRP, Sun Valley Academy, 101.1 The Bounce, The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Center and 100 Black Men of Phoenix.

"We are honored to host and sponsor the 12th annual HeroZona Foundation Tools4School event," said Jarvis Reddick, commander of American Legion Post 65. "This initiative consistently makes a significant impact in underserved communities, providing essential support for school children."

For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit HeroZona.org or follow on social media @herozonaorg.

About the HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

