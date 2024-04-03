12th Tech Introduces Crescendo: The Game-Changing Auditing App Set to Transform Wholesale Inventory and Floor Plan Audits

12th Tech, leaders in auditing and risk management software, are gearing up to introduce Crescendo, a revolutionary app poised to redefine wholesale inventory and floor plan audits worldwide. With a focus on efficiency and minimal disruption to dealership operations, Crescendo promises to streamline auditing processes like never before.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developed with input from auditors and dealers around the globe, Crescendo offers an intuitive and seamless experience for both iOS and Android users. Whether online or offline, auditors and dealers performing a 'uVerify' (Dealer Self-Audit), can expect unparalleled convenience and productivity.

Key Features of Crescendo:

Efficiency and Reduced Disruption: Users can anticipate significantly reduced time spent on-site, minimizing disruptions to dealership operations.

Seamless Online and Offline Functionality: Crescendo ensures a smooth experience, whether Auditor and/or Dealers are connected to the internet or working offline, guaranteeing productivity in any situation.

Global Collaboration: Developed with insights from auditors and dealers worldwide, Crescendo addresses the diverse needs of serialized inventory audits, catering to the unique challenges faced by professionals in the field.

As the name suggests, Crescendo embodies our company's initiative to elevate auditing processes to new heights. Like musical crescendo builds in intensity, Crescendo by 12th Tech builds efficiency and accuracy in audits, culminating in a harmonious experience for auditors, dealers, and clients alike.

Stay tuned for the official launch of Crescendo, as we prepare to unveil a game-changing solution to the industry.

About 12th Tech:

12th tech is a renowned leader in technology, specializing in innovative solutions for the auditing industry. With over 40+ years of experience, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, delivering unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and value to our clients worldwide.

