13 Banks Power First Phase of Clearinghouse CDFI's Recapitalization

"We deeply appreciate the strong leadership and unwavering commitment of these 13 banks in championing the next phase of Clearinghouse CDFI's journey," said Douglas J. Bystry, President and CEO of Clearinghouse CDFI. Post this

"We deeply appreciate the strong leadership and unwavering commitment of these 13 banks in championing the next phase of Clearinghouse CDFI's journey," said Douglas J. Bystry, President and CEO of Clearinghouse CDFI. "As a national CDFI, we will have access to more capital to significantly increase our lending and maximize impact while continuing to help vulnerable communities nationwide."

Since its founding in 1996, Clearinghouse CDFI has funded $2.5 billion in total loans for 2,670 community projects over the past 28 years. These projects have created or retained more than 43,800 jobs and benefit over 4.8 million individuals. Clearinghouse CDFI loans have also created 13,060 affordable housing units since inception. At present, the company holds over $750 million in assets with 24 consecutive years of profitability.

About Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution (Clearinghouse CDFI)

Clearinghouse CDFI addresses unmet credit needs throughout the U.S. and in Indian Country through direct lending, equity investments, and financial assistance. Since 1996, Clearinghouse CDFI has helped bridge the gap between conventional lending standards and the needs of low-income, distressed, and communities of color. Clearinghouse CDFI is also a B Corp—a certification received from the nonprofit B Lab. B Corps are companies who meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability, and use business as a force for good. More information is available at http://www.ccdfi.com.

Media Contact

A. Smith, Clearinghouse CDFI, 949-528-3287, [email protected], www.ccdfi.com

SOURCE Clearinghouse CDFI