13 Crescent Hotels & Resorts Properties Nominated for Travel + Leisure 2024 World's Best Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts in the United States and Canada, proudly announces that 13 of its properties have been included in the coveted Travel + Leisure 2024 World's Best Awards. As an annual highlight, Travel + Leisure recognizes excellence in hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and spas globally, based on the insights of its 2024 readers' survey.

The 13 distinguished properties included in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2024 readers' survey include:

PGA National Resort & Spa ( Palm Beach, FL )

) The Williamsburg Inn ( Williamsburg, VA )

) The Marker Hotel San Francisco ( San Francisco, CA )

) Mayfair House Hotel & Garden ( Miami, FL )

) The Opus Hotel, Autograph Collection ( White Plains, NY )

) Postcard Inn on the Beach (St. Pete Beach , FL)

, FL) Le Méridien St. Louis Downtown ( St. Louis, MO )

) Hilton Columbus /Polaris ( Columbus, OH )

/Polaris ( ) Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort ( Boerne, TX )

) Horseshoe Bay Resort ( Horseshoe Bay, TX )

) Blossom Hotel Houston ( Houston, TX )

) 33 Seaport Hotel ( New York, NY )

) Hyatt Herald Square New York ( New York, NY )

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2024 readers' survey is open for voting now through February 26, 2024. Upon completing the survey, voters will be entered in a giveaway to win a $15,000 cash prize or a Viking Expedition Voyage for two.

For more information on the sweepstakes, please visit the T+L World's Best Awards website here.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. These properties include PGA National Resort, Horseshoe Bay Resort, and The Opus Westchester, Autograph Collection. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travelers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

