13 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2024 Washington, D.C., Virginia Super Lawyers

Seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were named to the 2024 Washington, D.C., and Virginia Super Lawyers lists.

WASHINGTON and TYSONS, Va. , April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seven attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were named to the 2024 Washington, D.C., and Virginia Super Lawyers lists. Super Lawyers is an independent rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The firm's attorneys in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia have been consistently ranked in Super Lawyers. In addition, the publication recognized six Greenberg Traurig attorneys on its Rising Stars lists.

The selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, according to the Super Lawyers website.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Washington, D.C., Super Lawyers list:

Johnine P. Barnes : Employment Litigation: Defense

: Employment Litigation: Defense Trevor J. Chaplick : Mergers & Acquisitions

: Mergers & Acquisitions Adam S. Hoffinger : Criminal Defense: White Collar

: Criminal Defense: White Collar Vivian S. Kuo : IP Lit

: IP Lit Pamela J. Marple : General Litigation

: General Litigation Kenneth M. Minesinger : Energy & Natural Resources

Greenberg Traurig attorney listed on the Virginia Super Lawyers list:

David G. Barger : Criminal Defense: White Collar

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Washington, D.C., Rising Stars list:

Sonali Dohale : International Trade

: International Trade Dean Q. Luo : Real Estate

: Real Estate Tess Dillon Meyer : Health Care

: Health Care Elizabeth Dominguez Yaeger : Real Estate

Greenberg Traurig attorney listed on the Virginia Rising Stars list:

Shirin Afsous : Civil Litigation

: Civil Litigation Robert "Woody" Angle: Business Lit

About Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. Office: More than 100 attorneys strong, Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. (GTDC) office is home to a multidisciplinary team of lawyers and government affairs professionals who help clients prepare for risk, respond to adversity, and influence the future. Our clients, who come from nearly every business sector and industry, trust GTDC to offer a wide range of legal services and to handle their most sensitive matters thoroughly, efficiently, and collaboratively. In our office we have former members of Congress and senior Congressional staff, former trial and regulatory attorneys from a spectrum of government agencies, and attorneys with decades of experience handling complex litigation, transactions, and regulatory matters. Our clients benefit from our deep collective knowledge of how government, business, and the law intersect. The office is further strengthened by its vast global presence, an active Pro Bono practice, a diverse roster of professionals, and a commitment to the D.C. community.

About Greenberg Traurig's Northern Virginia Office: Greenberg Traurig's clients rely on the more than 50 attorneys in the firm's Northern Virginia office for multifaceted, broad-based legal services. Team members' primary goal is to assist clients in addressing their legal needs, locally, regionally, or on a global scale. They work collaboratively with colleagues around the region, or across to Europe, the UK, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. And when a matter requires it, they do not hesitate to utilize the firm's full slate of cross border resources. Clients come to the Northern Virginia office for their corporate and securities matters, real estate transactions, wealth management and tax planning, business immigration compliance, labor and employment issues, litigation cases, and government contract needs, among others. Clients have included the top decision makers at tech companies headquartered in the region, as well as government contractors, health care organizations, high net worth individuals, and developers. Most of the firm's Northern Virginia attorneys are admitted to practice in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

