13 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in ITR World Tax 2026

Thirteen Tax Practice attorneys at global law firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in the 2026 edition of ITR World Tax.
NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirteen Tax Practice attorneys at global law firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in the 2026 edition of ITR World Tax.
ITR World Tax is a comprehensive annual guide and ranking that evaluates and recognizes the world's leading tax firms and practitioners. The guide provides detailed information across more than 140 jurisdictions, including rankings based on various categories such as tax planning, transfer pricing, tax controversy, and indirect tax, according to the guide's website.
The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognized:
- Erika Baez Elizondo – "Notable Practitioner," General Corporate Tax, Mexico
- Seth J. Entin – "Notable Practitioner," Florida and U.S.
- G. Michelle Ferreira– "Highly Regarded" and "Women in Tax Leader," Tax Controversy, California
- Maciej Kacymirow – "Highly Regarded," Transactional Tax, Poland
- Tomasz Kacymirow – "Notable Practitioner," Poland
- Barbara T. Kaplan – "Highly Regarded" and "Women in Tax Leader," New York
- Sharon Katz-Pearlman – "Highly Regarded" and "Women in Tax Leader," Tax Controversy, New York
- Marek Kozaczuk – "Notable Practitioner," Poland
- Erika G. Litvak – "Highly Regarded" and "Women in Tax Leader," Florida
- Guillermo Martínez Prado – "Rising Star," General Corporate Tax, Mexico
- Eduardo Medina Zapata– "Highly Regarded," General Corporate Tax, Mexico
- Jessica Paz Gonzalez – "Rising Star," General Corporate Tax, Mexico
- Ozzie Schindler – "Notable Practitioner," Florida and U.S.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Maggie Mahoney, Greenberg Traurig, 619.848.2544, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig
Share this article