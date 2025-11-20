13 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in ITR World Tax 2026

Thirteen Tax Practice attorneys at global law firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in the 2026 edition of ITR World Tax.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirteen Tax Practice attorneys at global law firm, Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in the 2026 edition of ITR World Tax.

ITR World Tax is a comprehensive annual guide and ranking that evaluates and recognizes the world's leading tax firms and practitioners. The guide provides detailed information across more than 140 jurisdictions, including rankings based on various categories such as tax planning, transfer pricing, tax controversy, and indirect tax, according to the guide's website.

The following Greenberg Traurig lawyers are recognized:

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Mahoney, Greenberg Traurig, 619.848.2544, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig