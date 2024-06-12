13 Greenberg Traurig Boston Attorneys and 9 Practices Included in Chambers USA 2024 Guide

The 2024 Chambers USA Guide includes 13 attorneys and nine practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office.

BOSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2024 Chambers USA Guide includes 13 attorneys and nine practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office. Firmwide, more than 270 attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2024 guide and the firm is recognized in 58 of the guide's practice areas across 22 regions.

In the Chambers USA Guide, attorneys and practice areas are ranked by placement in "bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. In Massachusetts, Greenberg Traurig was once again highly ranked, being recognized as Band 1 in Energy & Natural Resources; Band 2 in Life Sciences and Public Finance; Band 3 in Labor & Employment and Private Equity: Venture Capital Investment; and Band 4 in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Intellectual Property, General Commercial Litigation, and Real Estate.

Additionally, Boston attorneys receiving individual rankings include:

According to Chambers and Partners, a UK-based publisher, attorneys and practices are selected for the guide based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

