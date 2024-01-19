13 Mercy Medical Center Physicians Named Among Castle Connolly's "TOP DOCTORS" in 2024

A total of 13 physicians at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD, representing 10 different specialties have been named "Top Doctors" by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A total of 13 physicians at Mercy Medical Center representing 10 different specialties have been named "Top Doctors" by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.

All Castle Connolly Top Doctors are nominated by their peers. Nominees are evaluated by professional qualifications and reputation, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, disciplinary history, interpersonal skills, and outcomes data. Castle Connolly curated its list of more than 66,000 board-certified U.S. physicians, across all 50 states and 78 medical specialties.

Mercy physicians named in 2024 are: