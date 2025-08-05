13 Women-Led Tech Startups Join FourthWave's 2025 Accelerator Program

"We know that investing in women is one of the most effective ways to reduce inequality and increase economic growth. FourthWave was born to alleviate those barriers." Post this

This year's class draws from women entrepreneurs from across the country and, for the first time, includes one international founder, from the U.K. The 2025 cohort is focused on solving a range of challenges including reimagining patient care through AI-powered computer vision; transforming healthcare in the medical student population with conversational AI; developing ground-breaking biodegradable materials for the marine commercial sector; optimizing ADU design, permitting, and construction with an AI-powered platform; powering smarter routing, planning, and coordination for city agencies and contractors; and delivering personalized, real-time tools for stress relief and nervous system regulation through smartphone biometrics.

In the last 12 months, FourthWave's alumni have been busy making a mark on the world. One week after finishing the FourthWave 2024 Accelerator Program, Sue Mecham, CEO of NALA Membranes, won the First Place Global Prize for "Innovation in Desalination" from the Government of Saudi Arabia. Another 2024 cohort member, Dr. Amy Yee, Founder of Cha Therapeutics, was awarded a $450,000 grant from Metavivor for Cha's new therapeutic strategy for triple negative breast cancers and brain metastases.

The leaders and startups selected for FourthWave's 2025 accelerator program are:

Chenee Williams and Adriana Lamar of GeoLanes, a government technology company that has developed a mobile app and SaaS platform offering personalized travel itineraries, interactive maps, and AI-driven recommendations for individual travelers and enterprise clients, enhancing exploration and engagement. Based in Sacramento, California .

Alyson Santoro and Melissa Omand of Nereid Biomaterials, a bio-technology company that develops biodegradable materials for the marine commercial sector. Based in Goleta, California.

Jennifer Jones of Ohana Dwellings, a real estate company that has built an AI-powered platform to optimize ADU design, permitting, and construction to accelerate timelines, lower costs, and support high-quality project delivery. Based in Carmichael, California.

Aira Johnson of Blute, a mental health company that transforms healthcare student support with conversational AI, directly addressing the global healthcare workforce crisis by boosting student wellbeing. Based in the U.K.

Suhani Shokeen and Senara Millawabandara of Data Pigeon, a transportation infrastructure company that aggregates and operationalizes real-time city infrastructure data to power smarter routing, planning, and coordination, with built-in project management tools for city agencies and contractors. Based in Davis, California.

Gina Del Carlo of Earn & Learn, an education technology company that connects fragmented education, workforce, and employer systems to create bridges from education to employment. Based in Walnut Creek, California.

Christina Bremner and Jen Lee of Purple Door Finders, a housing marketplace that connects families to senior living with transparent pricing and real-time availability. Based in Folsom, California.

Vanessa Small of Alcheme Bio, a food technology company using AI-driven enzyme innovation to develop clean-label ingredients that improve the taste and functionality of sustainable proteins. Based in San Diego, California.

Vinona Bhatia of Atapir, a hospital vital signal monitoring company transforming patient care by using AI-powered computer vision to monitor patients without any wearables, wires, cuffs, or electrodes. Based in San Rafael, California

Jenna C. Landry of NZT Group Inc., a materials science global leader in advanced polymer and composite technology, uniting the company's innovative divisions—Element Labs, ESL Infrastructure, and Extremis Systems—to deliver transformative solutions that empower industries worldwide. Based in Sacramento, California.

Fleur Leussink of IMIN Global Inc., a medical technology company that has developed an AI-powered platform that uses smartphone biometrics to deliver personalized, real-time tools for stress relief and nervous system regulation. Based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Bianca Frazier of Physreach, a medical marketplace company that has created a tech-powered matching platform that connects patients with trusted healthcare providers aligned on values, communication style, and care preferences, improving outcomes and patient satisfaction. Based in Detroit, Michigan.

Jessica Flor of Hexwave Studios, an indie game studio and shadow publishing collective focused on delivering innovative gaming experiences that amplify diverse voices, create positive social impact, and conjure connection, creativity, and wonder through immersive play. Based in Sacramento, California.

"The leadership and development aspect of the program was truly unique and unlike anything I've experienced in other programs. It was profoundly impactful, offering a new level of awareness and empowering me to lead with intention and clarity, "said Kerstin Recker, Co-Founder of PeliHealth, 2024 FourthWave alumni. "This knowledge transcends the company's journey, creating ripple effects that will shape how I show up in the world and the impact I can have far beyond the business."

About FourthWave

FourthWave is a non-profit accelerator for women-led technology businesses founded in 2017 by Nancy Perlman, Cheryl Beninga, and Tracy Saville. Headquartered in Sacramento – the fifth best city in the U.S. for women entrepreneurs according to SmartAsset. FourthWave formed a strategic partnership with the Carlsen Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Sacramento State in 2020. The FourthWave accelerator program provides founders with mentorship, leadership development and preparation for funding.

The accelerator is committed to changing the narrative around gender equity and believes a core part of the story is seen through an economic lens. Investing in women is one of the most effective ways to reduce inequality and increase economic growth. FourthWave envisions a world in which women receive 50% of venture capital funding.

For more information, visit www.fourthwave.io, join us on LinkedIn, or email Nancy Perlman at [email protected] and Cheryl Beninga at [email protected].

