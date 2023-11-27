13-Year-Old Joins Older Cousin to Search for Gold in Louisiana Swamp

13-year-old Ryan heads off to spend the summer living on a houseboat on the swamps of southern Louisiana. He soon learns that they will be searching for long lost pirate gold hidden in an alligator-infested lagoon. Post this

"I started writing this book as a young teen to escape the traumas of everyday life," said Davis. "If I could create this world of fiction, then I could escape into an adventure that would help me to believe in the deeper pursuit of dreams and realize that, despite how hard life would be at times, if we dared to pursue our dreams, no matter how long it takes, we could eventually achieve them and eventually things would be okay."

"Lord of the Swamp: The Search for Gold" is the first installment in a five-book series. Davis is currently in various stages of editing on all the books in a series that began long before cellular phones and the internet. He has shared that we can expect book two in Fall 2024.

"I want anyone who reads this to feel free and giddy and know that they could escape a world of bullies and horrific things," said Davis. "My goal is to give someone who may be going through a difficult time a visual adventure of escapism and tell them to never give up on their dreams in life, no matter how long it takes."

"Lord of the Swamp: The Search for Gold"

By Calvin Ray Davis

ISBN: 9781665749275 (softcover); 9781665749299 (hardcover); 9781665749282 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

To learn more, please visit http://www.lordoftheswamp.com.

