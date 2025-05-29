$130B Smart Building Market at Risk: BubblyNet Fights Back with Edge Computing

"Security in smart buildings can't be an afterthought. It has to be embedded at every level—starting with how devices talk to each other." — Fabio Zaniboni, Founder and CEO of Bubblynet Post this

The stakes are only growing. The U.S. smart building market is projected to reach nearly $130 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 25.9% beginning in 2025. (2) As adoption accelerates, so does the urgency to build cybersecurity into the foundation—not the aftermath—of smart infrastructure.

The Edge Advantage: Smarter, Faster, More Secure

Edge computing has emerged as one of the most effective tools in the fight against cyber threats. Already embraced by 33% of organizations, this technology processes data locally—at or near the source—eliminating the need to transmit sensitive information to centralized cloud servers where it's more vulnerable to interception. (3)

By reducing data transit, edge systems inherently lower risk. "When your data never leaves the building, it's much harder for attackers to reach it," explains Zaniboni. "And the less latency you have, the faster you can detect and respond to threats."

Traditional smart systems rely on the cloud to control everything from HVAC to lighting. This opens continuous external communication channels—prime targets for cybercriminals. BubblyNet's air-gapped approach cuts those channels off entirely, isolating critical systems from outside access and significantly reducing potential attack vectors.

Gartner predicts that by the end of 2025, 75% of enterprise data will be generated and processed outside traditional data centers. This shift makes edge-based models not just a preference, but an inevitability. (4) To meet that future head-on, BubblyNet incorporates advanced 256-bit encryption into its architecture, mirroring the same level of protection recommended by the U.S. government for top-secret information.

Privacy-First by Design: Reducing Risk at the Hardware Level

Security isn't just about protecting systems—it's also about respecting people. Smart buildings collect data intimately tied to daily human behavior, which raises serious privacy concerns. BubblyNet tackles this issue at its root: with purpose-built hardware designed to minimize data capture from the outset.

Rather than recording audio or video, their devices analyze only the minimum data required to perform specific tasks. "If we're asked to implement gunshot detection in a hospitality setting, for example, we don't use general-purpose microphones," says Zaniboni. "We deploy sensors calibrated only to recognize extreme decibel spikes consistent with gunfire. No audio is stored, no voices are captured."

The same principle guides BubblyNet's People Counting (PC) solution. Instead of cameras, the company uses thermal sensors that detect movement and heat signatures—capable of distinguishing a person from an object without capturing identifying features. "We design our hardware to avoid collecting unnecessary data entirely. That's a far more effective privacy strategy than trying to manage or delete it later," Zaniboni notes.

Built-In Security, Not Bolted On

Another layer of protection comes from BubblyNet's use of Bluetooth® Mesh networking. Unlike centralized systems, mesh networks enable encrypted, peer-to-peer communication, reducing single points of failure and making it harder for intruders to compromise the network.

"Security in smart buildings can't be an afterthought," says Zaniboni. "It has to be embedded at every level—starting with how devices talk to each other."

Together, BubblyNet's trifecta—localized edge processing, isolated system design, and distributed encryption—creates an ecosystem that's not only resilient to cyber threats but also proactively protects user privacy in high-risk environments like office buildings, healthcare facilities, and hotels.

"At BubblyNet, we're building systems that are trustworthy by default," Zaniboni concludes. "Our mission is to protect more than just infrastructure—we're here to protect the people inside it."

About BubblyNet

Fabio Zaniboni, a visionary armed with 30 years in technology and the last 15 years in lighting & controls, leads BubblyNet, a software company with the goal of making buildings sustainable and human-centric. BubblyNet, based in Clearwater, FL, specializes in smart building automation utilizing Bluetooth® ️Mesh technology to create scalable, decentralized wireless networks. By leveraging the lighting system as a communication backbone, BubblyNet enables seamless integration of various IoT functions, such as occupancy, energy management, air quality monitoring and noise masking. From office buildings and airports to hotels and cultural facilities, their technology is a valuable asset in enhancing sustainability, workplace productivity and improving employee well-being and trust. For more information, visit https://bubblynet.com/.

References:

1. Lacoma, Tyler . "New Reports Say Smart Device Cyberattacks More than Doubled in 2024: Should You Worry?" CNET, 25 Feb. 2025, cnet.com/home/security/smart-device-cyberattacks-more-than-doubled-in-2024-should-you-worry/.

2. Grand View Research. "The United States Smart Building Market Size & Outlook, 2030." Grandviewresearch.com, 2025, grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/smart-building-market/united-states.

3. IBM. "Edge Computing." Ibm.com, 20 June 2023, ibm.com/think/topics/edge-computing.

4. Kornfeld, Bruce. "2025 IT Infrastructure Trends: The Edge Computing, HCI and AI Boom." Forbes, 12 Dec. 2024, forbes.com/councils/forbestechcouncil/2024/12/12/2025-it-infrastructure-trends-the-edge-computing-hci-and-ai-boom/.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE BubblyNet