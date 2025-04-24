13th Annual Smith Publicity Book Marketing Scholarship Competition

"For over a decade, our scholarship has celebrated the power of persuasive writing and its role in shaping ideas that inspire and influence. It's a privilege to support the next generation of voices that will leave a mark on the world." Sandra Poirier Smith, CEO, Smith Publicity Post this

The Smith Publicity Book Marketing Scholarship is a $2,500 prize awarded to one high school senior or undergraduate student who will be active in the 2025-'26 academic year at a college or university in the United States. To apply, students must write a persuasive essay of 1,000-1,500 words in length, to answer the prompt "What media outlet, influencer, social media personality, or blog do you turn to for book recommendations?" Why? What makes them your go-to resource?"

The essay prompt and scholarship competition are inspired by the daily need for compelling, persuasive writing in Smith Publicity's award-winning book promotion and marketing work. The Smith team gives its author and publisher clients an edge in today's hyper-competitive marketplace with uniquely strong, persuasive writing and well-crafted pitches. Submitting an essay allows students to have their work reviewed and considered by the book industry's leading marketing professionals.

Smith Publicity Helps Authors and Publishers Succeed with the Media.

Sandra Poirier Smith, CEO, Smith Publicity, writes, "For over a decade, our scholarship has celebrated the power of persuasive writing and its role in shaping ideas that inspire and influence. It's a privilege to support the next generation of voices that will leave a mark on the world."

Applicants are invited to submit their entries by using the form found under the 'Scholarship' tab on the Smith Publicity website: https://www.smithpublicity.com

The deadline for entries is June 1, 2025. Essays must be submitted as an MS Word document or a .pdf file. The winner will be notified by July 1, 2025, and announced on August 1, 2025. An AI checker will review essays, and any found to have been written with the assistance of AI will be disqualified. The $2,500 prize will be paid directly to the college or university once the winner's attendance is confirmed.

More About Smith Publicity

Smith Publicity is the leading book PR firm in the publishing industry. We have pioneered many innovative and game-changing book publicity techniques in broad use today. Our experienced team of book marketers also has significant expertise in author branding, personality cultivation, social media management, and other services allied to book promotion services and the needs of authors and publishers. Our clients include major publishing houses, small presses, and hybrid publishers, and we represent the highest quality self-published books.

SOURCE Smith Publicity Inc.