13th Colony Distilleries Continues Rapid Distribution Growth

"While our limited edition whiskeys have driven awareness of our brand with bourbon aficionados, our mix of spirits at accessible price points, including vodka & gin, have driven exceptional growth," said Maxwell Darby, president of 13th Colony.

13th Colony is a family-owned and operated craft distillery located in south Georgia, a unique and ideal climate for aging the strongest cask strength and most flavorful whiskeys, including the immensely popular Double Oak Bourbon (this year's release coming October 2024), Cask Strength Bourbon (coming May 2024) and Cask Strength Rye (coming August 2024). The bourbon community has embraced 13th Colony's special releases, with accolades such as Double Platinum at the 2023 Ascot Awards and a thriving secondary market presence, with some bottles fetching more than $1,000. 13th Colony's most recent limited release in March 2024, the 15th Anniversary Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey, is a one-of-kind expression of 139.2 proof straight bourbon whiskey crafted by Master Distiller Arthur Graham.

13th Colony Southern Bourbon is a multiple award-winning aged spirit. Bottled at 95 proof, it boasts of a smooth, well-rounded flavor with a slightly sweet finish. At a price point under $50, it is the perfect daily sipper.

The award-winning 13th Colony Southern Rye Whiskey features a rich, distinctive taste, drawing its character from the unique toasted French Oak Spiral Finish. At 95 proof and aged between four to six years, Southern Rye Whiskey is an exceptional value under $50.

13th Colony Southern Vodka is a platinum-award winning spirit handcrafted in small batches using water from Georgia's oldest aquifer. This 80 proof offering is six-times distilled and 11-times filtered, resulting in a clean and sophisticated taste at an incredibly approachable price under $15.

Completing the list of consumer favorites, 13th Colony Southern Gin is a citrus-forward contemporary gin with a clean, crisp taste. At 82.4 proof, Southern Gin is six-times distilled in a state-of-the-art column still and 10-times filtered, delivering a light flavor of juniper and essence of citrus that makes it perfect for cocktails, for under $15.

Find a retail location near you at https://www.13thcolonydistillery.com/where-to-buy.

About Thirteenth Colony Distilleries

Founded in 2009, 13th Colony is Georgia's oldest operating distillery since Prohibition. Today, 13th Colony's mission is to offer award-winning spirits in the bottle at a friendly price on the shelf. Core products include Double Oaked Bourbon, Southern Bourbon, Southern Rye Whiskey, Southern Vodka and Southern Gin. https://www.13thcolonydistillery.com/

Danielle Darby, 13th Colony Distilleries, 1 229-924-3310, [email protected], www.13thcolonydistillery.com

