13th Colony Releases New Cask Strength Southern Bourbon

"With the growing demand for our special cask strength releases, we are excited to release our flagship Southern Bourbon at cask strength for maximum flavor," said Maxwell Darby, president of 13th Colony Distilleries, one of the fastest growing distilleries in Georgia. Post this

"With the growing demand for our special cask strength releases, we are excited to release our flagship Southern Bourbon at cask strength for maximum flavor," said Maxwell Darby, president of 13th Colony Distilleries, one of the fastest growing distilleries in Georgia. "Our special releases have sold out so fast the past few years, we doubled our production on this release to provide our fans and friends with more opportunity to get their hands on a bottle at retail."

13th Colony's Cask Strength Southern Bourbon is part of the company's successful limited edition series, including the immensely popular Double Oak Bourbon (this year's release coming October 2024) and Cask Strength Rye (coming August 2024). The bourbon community has embraced 13th Colony's special releases, with accolades such as Double Platinum at the 2023 Ascot Awards and a thriving secondary market presence, with some bottles fetching more than $1,000. 13th Colony's last special release in February 2024, the 15th Anniversary Cask Strength Bourbon, was highly acclaimed by the bourbon community and sold out fast.

Find a retail location at https://www.13thcolonydistillery.com/where-to-buy.

About Thirteenth Colony Distilleries

Founded in 2009, 13th Colony is Georgia's oldest operating distillery since Prohibition. Today, 13th Colony's mission is to offer award-winning spirits in the bottle at a friendly price on the shelf. Core products include Double Oaked Bourbon, Southern Bourbon, Southern Rye Whiskey, Southern Vodka and Southern Gin.

Media Contact

Danielle Darby, 13th Colony, 1 229-924-3310, [email protected], https://www.13thcolonydistillery.com/main

SOURCE 13th Colony