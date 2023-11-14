14 Best Dewalt Black Friday Deals [Huge Discount & Savings]

DealsLasso.com found the hottest deals for DeWalt tools for this Black Friday season 2023.

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Black Friday approaches, savvy shoppers and professionals alike are eager for the best Black Friday deals on Dewalt tools. This year, DeWalt, a leader in the power tools industry, is offering an exceptional range of discounts on some of its most sought-after products.

From cordless drills to powerful saws, these deals encompass a wide array of tools that cater to both professional and DIY needs. Here's a glimpse at the top 14 DeWalt Black Friday deals that are set to make a significant impact on your tool collection and your wallet.

DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit: Originally $518.00 , now $324.00 , saving $193.00 . Amazon

, now , saving . Amazon DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Random Orbit Sander Kit: Originally $179.00 , now $92.00 , saving $70.00 . Amazon

, now , saving . Amazon DeWalt 12V Max Brushless 5-in-1 Drill/Driver Kit: Originally $219.00 , now $179.00 , saving $40.00 . Amazon

, now , saving . Amazon DeWalt 20V Max 5.0Ah Battery 2-Pack + FREE 5.0Ah Battery or Bare Tool: Originally $339.00 , now $140.00 Amazon

, now Amazon DeWalt 20V XR Power Detect Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo + FREE Bare Tool or Battery: Originally $329.00 , now $294.00 Amazon

, now Amazon DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Jigsaw + Bonus 4.0Ah/6.0Ah Starter Kit: Originally $239 , now $137.00 Amazon

, now Amazon DeWalt 20V Max 9-tool Cordless Combo Kit: Originally $949.00 , now $750.00 Amazon

, now Amazon DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX Lithium-ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit: Originally $239.00 , now $201.00 Amazon

, now Amazon DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-ion Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit: Originally $326.00 , now $279.00 Amazon

, now Amazon DeWalt Tough Grip Screwdriver Bit Set (110-piece): Originally $49.98 , now $25.98 , saving $24.00 . Amazon

, now , saving . Amazon DeWalt 20V Max 5.0Ah 2-Pack and Charger Starter Kit + FREE 5.0Ah Battery or Bare Tool: Originally $339.00 , now $140.00 Amazon

, now Amazon DeWalt 20V Max 20V Max Brushless Impact Driver Kit: Originally $159.00 , now $148.00 Amazon

, now Amazon DeWalt Brushless 20V Max 3-speed 6-Piece Oscillating Tool Kit: Originally $219.00 , now $107.00 Amazon

, now Amazon DeWalt 12-in 15-Amp Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw: Originally $359.00 , now $229.00 , saving $200.00 . Amazon

Don't miss out on the chance to own a premium tools at a fraction of the cost. The sale begins now and may last until the end of November 2023!

About DealsLasso: DealsLasso research and reports on online sales events. As an affiliate for DealsLasso earns from qualifying purchases.

Media Contact

Ying, DealsLasso, 1 (720) 515-4928, [email protected], dealslasso.com

SOURCE DealsLasso