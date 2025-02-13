14 Unexpected Ways to Celebrate Valentine's Day in Costa Mesa

Travel Costa Mesa presents date ideas—both classic and out-of-the-ordinary options—for romantic partners, best friends, and solo adventurers.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travel Costa Mesa highlights the myriad of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Costa Mesa, inviting travelers and locals alike to celebrate love, spark inspiration, and enjoy seasonal dining in the foodie-favorite city. Costa Mesa is the gateway for travel through Southern California, located minutes from John Wayne Airport, between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Travel Costa Mesa presents date ideas—both classic and out-of-the-ordinary options—for romantic partners, best friends, and solo adventurers.

1. Take a Paint Class at Inspired Art Wine

Inspired Art Wine pairs the arts with fine wine. They offer sip-and-paint classes, as well as wine-focused sessions where you can learn about tasting profiles and create custom labels. For Valentine's Day, they are hosting a painting class featuring the scene "London Walk." Seats are limited.

Inspired Art Wine

https://inspiredartwine.com/

1500 Adams Ave, #109, Costa Mesa, CA

2. Create a Custom Charm Necklace at Balboa Gold

For a keepsake that stands out, head to Balboa Gold inside SOCO & the OC Mix to design a custom charm necklace or bracelet. Choose from a selection of meaningful charms, initials, and gemstones to match your personal style. Book a permanent jewelry appointment to make it official with a forever bracelet.

Balboa Gold

https://balboagold.com/

3313 Hyland Avenue #A2, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

3. Climb Together & Conquer Together at Rockreation

Whether you're an experienced climber or just starting out, Rockreation offers classes tailored to individual fitness goals, such as technique or speed. They also have private sessions and options available for groups.

Rockreation

https://www.rockreation.com/

1300 Logan Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

4. A Classic Dinner and Show

On February 14 and 15, 2025, celebrate Valentine's Day with a decadent 4-course prix-fixe meal at Silver Trumpet, featuring steak and seafood, hand-crafted desserts, and craft cocktails. After dinner, enjoy the comfortable weather with a stroll to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for Pink Martini presented by Pacific Symphony Pops.

Silver Trumpet Restaurant and Bar

https://www.silvertrumpetrestaurant.com/

3350 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

5. Make Something Special at Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine invites friends and families to pick up a paintbrush and let your creativity flow. On February 14, 2025, they are offering a special evening of ceramic painting where your masterpieces are yours to keep. Spaces are limited.

Color Me Mine

https://costamesa.colormemine.com/

949 South Coast Dr. #103, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

6. Taste a Limited-Edition Menu

Knife Pleat: Treat your date to a Michelin-starred experience at Knife Pleat with a French six-course tasting menu, available on Valentine's Day and February 15.

Descanso: Taste Descanso's prix-fixe menu for two, featuring Mexican street-inspired cuisine, available from February 13, 2025 through February 16, 2025.

Sevilla: Enjoy live Latin music and Spanish cuisine with their four-course menu, featuring dishes like warm goat cheese dip, lobster paella valenciana, and orange tart with raspberry meringue for dessert.

The Country Club: Experience a four-course meal with live jazz, a complimentary glass of champagne, plus options for wine pairings and themed craft cocktails.

7. Treat Yourselves at South Coast Plaza

Shop for Valentine's Day gifts at South Coast Plaza. With luxury brands, boutiques, and eateries, options abound. Grab a complimentary rose and stop by Laderach for artisanal chocolates.

South Coast Plaza

https://www.southcoastplaza.com/

3333 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626

8. Be Inspired at OCMA

The Orange County Museum of Art is an ideal spot for a memorable date night. New exhibitions include Su Yu-Xin's exploration of how pigments and color are extracted from the earth. Admission is free.

OCMA

https://ocma.art/

3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

9. Learn Some Moves at Café Sevilla

Spice things up with a Salsa & Bachata dance class at Café Sevilla. No reservations required—just bring your dance partner and some comfy shoes. Start with salsa, then move on to bachata, open until 1:30 am.

Café Sevilla

https://www.cafesevilla.com/

1870 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

10. Axe Your Ex at Slashers Axe Throwing & Ales

Break free from Valentine's clichés and axe your ex at Slashers Axe Throwing & Ales. Bring a printed or digital picture of your ex and let out your frustrations by throwing some axes. Enjoy their wide selection of craft beers during the experience.

Slashers Axe Throwing & Ales

https://slashersoc.com/

1941 Newport Blvd, Unit 105, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

11. Take a Wheel Throwing Class at ARTime Barro

For a hands-on approach, take a wheel-throwing class at ARTime Barro. Learn core techniques for using a pottery wheel with lessons for all levels given by lifelong ceramic experts.

ARTime Barro

https://www.artimebarro.com/

2944 Randolph Ave Unit C & D, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

12. Unwind at Facial Lounge

Unwind from stress with an organic, vegan facial at Facial Lounge, customized for individual skin types, in Costa Mesa. The spa and lounge is also offering a limited edition Valentine's Day gift set.

Facial Lounge

https://faciallounge.com/

2675 Irvine Ave, Suite G, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

13. Spread the Love at The CAMP

Head to The CAMP for boutique shopping with focus on active living. On February 19, 2025, attend their "Spread the Love" event with live tunes by Violette Rain and dive into free activities like floral arranging, custom heart wreath making, and a fun photo op backdrop. Sip on mocktails by Hi Lo Liquor, grab a bag of wildflower seeds to take home, and more.

The CAMP

https://www.thecampsite.com/

2937 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626

14. End the Night Right with an Overnight Stay

Valentine's Day falls on a Friday this year, ideal for a three-day weekend. The Westin South Coast Plaza is offering a package designed for romance and relaxation. Book online or by calling 714-540-2500.

Package Includes:

-Overnight accommodations

-Complimentary Breakfast for two (2) at The Great Room

-Complimentary self-parking for one (1) vehicle

-Chocolate Covered Strawberries

-One (1) bottle of Champagne or Sparkling Cider

The Westin South Coast Plaza

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/snawi-the-westin-south-coast-plaza-costa-mesa/

686 Anton Boulevard, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Costa Mesa is located in the heart of Southern California's Orange County. Travel Costa Mesa was established in 1995 with the foundational objective of promoting travel, tourism, and exploration in the city, and to fund programs and activities that benefit Costa Mesa's hospitality industry. For more information on Costa Mesa's arts, cuisine, or award-winning hotels, visit http://www.travelcostamesa.com or follow @travelcostamesa on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok. Travel Costa Mesa is a 501(c)(6).

