142 Companies Earn Recognition on the 2026 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Women

Most Loved Workplace® releases its 2026 list recognizing 142 companies where women report the highest levels of belonging, emotional connectedness, and career advancement.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most Loved Workplace® Releases Annual List Identifying Where Women Report the Highest Levels of Emotional Connectedness, Belonging, and Career Advancement

Most Loved Workplace® today released the 2026 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Women, recognizing 142 companies across more than 30 industries where women report the highest levels of emotional connectedness, belonging, and career advancement. Every company on the list earned its place through validated employee sentiment data collected via the Love of Workplace Index™, not a self-reported application.

The list spans organizations across financial services, healthcare, technology, construction, legal services, and food and beverage. Every certified company scored above the validated Love of Workplace Index™ benchmark for women in its industry category.

The Data Behind the List

Most workplace recognition programs ask companies to fill out a form. Some ask employees to rate their satisfaction. The Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Women does neither.

Every company on this list was evaluated using the Love of Workplace Index™, a proprietary sentiment measurement tool that captures how women actually feel about where they work. Not what they respond when asked a leading question.

The result is a list that reflects reality. Companies that score well here have built something their employees experience every day.

"Companies on this list did not earn recognition by writing better policies. They earned it because the women who work there said so," said Louis Carter, Founder of Most Loved Workplace® and Best Practice Institute. "The Love of Workplace Index™ does not ask what a company offers. It asks how employees actually feel. That distinction is everything. When women report high emotional connectedness, belonging, and real advancement opportunities, the data follows. These 141 organizations built that reality."

What the 2026 List Shows

The 2026 list includes 141 organizations. 30 of those companies received near perfect ratings from their women employees. Every certified company scored above the validated Love of Workplace Index™ benchmark for women in its category.

The industries represented range from advertising and marketing to financial services, healthcare, information technology, construction, legal services, renewable energy, and retail. The list demonstrates that workplaces where women thrive are not concentrated in any single sector. They are built, not inherited.

What Top Workplaces for Women Actually Do

Based on Love of Workplace Index™ data across certified companies, the organizations that score highest share specific, measurable practices:

Belonging is measured, not assumed. Top-ranked companies use validated sentiment tools to measure belonging, leadership access, and advancement opportunity on an ongoing basis.

Advancement is structural, not just aspirational. Promotion criteria are visible, applied consistently, and reviewed for gender equity.

Leadership access is real. Women at these organizations report direct, regular access to leadership through structured and recurring channels, not open door policies that are never used.

Recognition is tied to contribution. The highest-scoring companies connect recognition to specific contributions, not tenure or visibility.

The culture is consistent. Women at certified companies do not report a gap between what was promised during hiring and what they experienced after.

Featured Companies

Nicklaus Children's Health System earned recognition in the Hospital and Health Care category, with women employees reporting one of the highest scores on the list. View profile

Jack Henry earned recognition in the Financial Services category, reflecting the growing number of fintech and financial services organizations building cultures where women report high belonging and advancement opportunity. View profile

Databricks earned recognition with women employees reporting strong scores for emotional connectedness and career advancement in one of the most competitive talent markets in the technology sector. View profile

Kaplan earned recognition in the Education category, representing the growing number of learning and professional development organizations where women report high belonging and structural advancement pathways. View profile

About the Research

The 2026 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Women list is based on Love of Workplace Index™ assessments completed by employees at certified companies. The Love of Workplace Index™ measures employee sentiment across the SPARK framework: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision for the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Outcomes. Companies are recognized when women employees score their organization above the validated benchmark for their industry category.

Unlike traditional workplace rankings that rely on employer submissions or satisfaction surveys, the Love of Workplace Index™ measures emotional connectedness, the degree to which employees feel genuinely aligned, respected, and invested in the success of their organization.

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® certifies companies based on the Love of Workplace Index™, a research-backed assessment of employee sentiment developed by Best Practice Institute. Unlike traditional recognition programs that rely on employer submissions, the Love of Workplace Index™ measures actual employee experiences to identify workplaces where people genuinely feel valued, respected, and supported in their growth.

To see the full list of companies on the 2026 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Women, view the full list.

Companies interested in certification can learn more here.

Media Contact

Louis Carter, Most Loved Workplace®, 1 9178056413, [email protected], https://mostlovedworkplace.com/

SOURCE Most Loved Workplace®