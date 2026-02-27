143 Communications Unveils Rebrand and New Name: 143PR "REMOVE THIS EXTRA PART"

Women-Founded Agency Marks Fifth Year with Bold Brand Refresh

SCITUATE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 143 Communications, a women-founded, women-led boutique public relations agency specializing in emerging and growth-stage consumer brands, today announced a full brand refresh, including a new name: 143PR. The rebrand signals an exciting new chapter for the agency as it approaches its five-year anniversary in June.

"As we celebrate our five-year milestone, this felt like the perfect moment to reflect on where we started and where we're headed," said Tess Darci, Co-Founder and Partner at 143PR. "The new 143PR identity better represents the brand we are today — bold, confident, and strategic — while still honoring the strong foundation we built as 143 Communications."

The rebrand, created in partnership with skfstudios, includes a more focused agency name, redesigned website, refreshed color palette, and sleek new logo. Each element was thoughtfully developed to reflect the agency's growth and evolution. While the look has changed, the mission remains the same: delivering high-level, strategic storytelling programs that drive meaningful, measurable results for clients.

"We've built our reputation on outcomes — meaningful placements, sustained visibility, and PR programs that directly support our clients' growth," said Jamie LaDuca, Co-Founder and Partner at 143PR. "This rebrand reflects the caliber of work we're doing today and the level of partnership our clients can expect as we continue to scale alongside them."

Since launching in 2021, 143PR has expanded its client roster, sharpened its offerings, and built a reputation for thoughtful storytelling and results-driven public relations. The agency has secured placements for clients across leading national and regional outlets including CNN, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, Men's Journal, NBC, Outside, People, Scary Mommy, The TODAY Show, and Travel + Leisure, among many others.

To learn more about 143PR, visit 143pr.com and on LinkedIn @143PR. If you'd like to discuss working with 143PR, email [email protected].

ABOUT 143PR

Founded in 2021, 143PR is a women-founded boutique lifestyle public relations agency specializing in emerging and growth-stage consumer brands across food and beverage, outdoor, travel, and lifestyle categories. The agency partners closely with clients to deliver strategic communications programs that build visibility, credibility, and long-term growth. Learn more at 143pr.com.

