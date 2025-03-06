147 Italian Wine Ambassadors from the U.S. and Counting: Vinitaly International Academy Appoints 9 New Ambassadors and 1 Expert in New York

At Famiglia Cotarella, we have always believed in the power of young people, and as sisters—Dominga, Marta, and Enrica—we've made it our mission to create meaningful projects that inspire courage, curiosity, and a love for learning in the next generation. Post this

A Special Acknowledgment

This year's edition was enriched by the involvement of Famiglia Cotarella as an educational supporter. Enrica Cotarella, Head of Image and Communication at Famiglia Cotarella, presented a commemorative plaque and a magnum of Montiano, Famiglia Cotarella's signature wine, to Scott Thomas IWE, who earned recognition as the top-performing student in the course.

Famiglia Cotarella states: "We are honored to support the VIA Pinning Ceremony and present the award to the most deserving student of the program. At Famiglia Cotarella, we have always believed in the power of young people, and as sisters—Dominga, Marta, and Enrica—we've made it our mission to create meaningful projects that inspire courage, curiosity, and a love for learning in the next generation. With this belief at heart, we are proud and delighted to be part of this significant moment in the lives of the VIA students and to share in the joy of their achievement."

The VIA Community

The Italian Wine Ambassador certification is globally recognized as the gold standard for Italian wine education. The VIA community, which now includes over 1,400 candidates, celebrates the achievement of 9 newly minted Italian Wine Ambassadors and 1 Italian Wine Expert. These members form a dynamic, professional network of wine enthusiasts and industry leaders from all corners of the globe.

Since its inception in 2017, the VIA community has grown into a supportive network that extends far beyond the classroom.

The VIA platform encourages lifelong learning and offers opportunities for continued professional growth through events such as field trips across Italy, participation in 5StarWines – the Book, OperaWine, and the wine2wine Business Forum. This network fosters career development and collaboration within the global wine industry.

The Italian Wine Ambassadors

We are proud to welcome the following individuals as the newest Italian Wine Ambassadors:

Natalie Volpe

Daisy Penzo

Tomohiro Sato

Jeremy Shaw

Anne B. Thomas

Lawrence Fridley

Jennifer Parisi

Gennaro Aliperti

Chelsey Bunner

Additionally, Scott Thomas, already a certified Italian Wine Ambassador, was officially recognized as an Italian Wine Expert.

VIA 10th Anniversary

In 2025, the Vinitaly International Academy will celebrate its 10th anniversary during the flagship edition of the certification course in Verona. The 32nd edition, to be held from March 27-31, will coincide with the world-renowned Vinitaly Exhibition and will bring together candidates from around the globe.

VIA's global presence continues to expand, with satellite courses scheduled throughout the year in various locations. For updates on course announcements, please follow VIA's social media channels and visit the official website.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW teaches the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 430 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 18 are also Italian Wine Experts.

Media Contact

Vinitaly International Media Dept., Veronafiere, +39 045 8101447, [email protected], https://www.vinitaly.com/en/academy/vinitaly-international-academy/

SOURCE Vinitaly International Academy