14th Annual JRLA Celebrity Golf Classic, A PGD Global Production Raises Funds for Detroit's Jalen Rose Leadership Academy

On Monday, July 29, the Detroit Golf Club hosted the Golf Classic, presented by Tom Gores and Platinum Equity. Each golfer received a Puma golf shirt, gift bag, and other premium items. Participants enjoyed lunch by Fox Rothschild and specialty cocktails throughout the day. Celebrity guests included Haha Davis, Jemele Hill, Roland Martin, Jerry Stackhouse, and Chris Webber.

The event featured a $5,000 Putting Challenge and a One-Million Dollar Shot Challenge, with top finishing groups receiving awards during the closing ceremony. The 2024 JRLA Leadership Award was presented to Teach for America Detroit and Teach Michigan for their commitment to investing in high-impact educators working in under-resourced schools.

"We just completed our thirteenth school year and graduated our tenth class of seniors – huge milestones," said Rose. "In addition, we get zero state funding for our facility, which is why this event is so paramount for our success. I truly appreciate all those who supported our efforts whether in person or from afar."

In addition to bridging the funding gap, JRLA is in the midst of a $10 million capital campaign to expand its existing facility with a much-needed high school gymnasium, locker rooms, weight room, additional classrooms, and a dedicated main entrance. To support their efforts, please visit: JRLA Support.

The event continues to be a tremendous pillar of success for JRLA and again proves to be the premier celebrity, lifestyle, and golf event in Detroit. All proceeds from the event will support JRLA's mission and vision to provide a quality education and leadership opportunities for Detroit's youth. For additional information, please visit the official tournament website: Jalen Rose Golf Classic.

About Jalen Rose Leadership Academy:

The Jalen Rose Leadership Academy is a tuition-free, open enrollment public charter high school that launched in September 2011. The Academy just completed its thirteenth year of operations and graduated its tenth senior class. The school will serve more than 400 ninth through twelfth grade scholars this fall in addition to nearly 1,000 alumni. JRLA works to empower its scholars to develop the strength of character, skills and knowledge needed to matriculate, be great in and graduate from college or a post-secondary program so they have opportunities to be successful in the competitive world and take care of themselves and the people they love. JRLA is off to a strong start, having graduated more than 97 percent of its scholars with 100 percent of all graduates gaining college, trade/technical school or military acceptance. JRLA has achieved a 67 percent college matriculation rate within a year of graduation surpassing the state average and continues to focus on improving college persistence for its alumni. More info: http://jrladetroit.com.

