14th Now!: Thousands Expected at March to Demand Trump's Removal from Office

The peaceful protest will convene at noon on the Washington, D.C. National Mall, between 4th and 6th Streets N.W. Featured speakers will include Ms. Denson, Veterans for Peace President Susan Schnall, Free Speech for People President John Bonifaz, former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, authoritarian expert Andrea Chalupa and comedian Cliff Cash.

In coalition with American Opposition, the progressive organization Sons of Liberty, and the D.C. chapter of 50501, NowDC has rallied freedom-lovers of all backgrounds from around the country to "descend on D.C." on Friday.

"You can say a lot of things about veterans. But one thing is for sure: veterans do not give up. Our mission now is to speak out for peace and justice everywhere," said Ms. Schnall, a former Navy nurse who was court-martialed during Vietnam for her prominent anti-war protests.

"Two billionaires, Trump and Musk, are gutting the VA and purging veteran employees—bankrupting war heroes while cashing in on their sacrifice," said Michael Embrich, NowDC speaker, Navy veteran, and former policy advisor to the US Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

March 14 has also been designated as a National Strike Day, and protest organizers are encouraging workers from around the nation to join them in DC.

"Our American history has taught us what to do here, and we are showing up by the thousands to demand immediate action, accountability and restoration of justice," said InVision Church pastor and Fourteenth Now! co-founder Josh Johnson. "The future of our freedom is non-negotiable."

The event will be live-streamed on the Jessica Denson channel on YouTube.

More information is available at nowmarch.org.

