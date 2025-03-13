15 Year old Founder of Smart Girl Stories announces Partnership with MailerLite to Empower Women and Amplify Voices

Hannah - age 15 - Founder of Smart Girl Stories is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with MailerLite, a leading email marketing platform. This collaboration will showcase the remarkable women behind MailerLite and highlight the platform's powerful features, while Smart Girl Stories will leverage MailerLite as its primary newsletter system.

SKANEATELES, N.Y., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smart Girl Stories of Skaneateles is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with MailerLite, a leading email marketing platform. This collaboration will showcase the remarkable women behind MailerLite and highlight the platform's powerful features, while Smart Girl Stories will leverage MailerLite as its primary newsletter system.

This partnership is a natural fit, uniting two organizations committed to empowering women and fostering meaningful connections. Smart Girl Stories will feature profiles of women working at MailerLite, sharing their career journeys, insights, and contributions to the company's success. These women will also provide insights to the readers of Smart Girl Stories on topics related to software development, corporate law, product development, and customer service best practices to name a few.

In addition to highlighting the women of MailerLite, Smart Girl Stories will also showcase the platform's user-friendly interface, robust features, and effectiveness in reaching and engaging audiences. By using MailerLite as its newsletter platform, Smart Girl Stories will directly experience and share the benefits of the platform with its readership.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with MailerLite," says Hannah Williams, founder of Smart Girl Stories. "We love the platform for our newsletters and their commitment to providing a powerful and accessible email marketing platform aligns perfectly with our mission to amplify women's voices. We're looking forward to sharing the stories of the talented women at MailerLite and demonstrating how their platform helps us connect with our audience."

"At MailerLite, we embrace equality and believe that diverse perspectives drive innovation and success. We're excited to partner with Smart Girl Stories to share our journeys, inspire future leaders, and showcase the power of inclusivity in the tech and business world," says Indre Sizovaite, CEO at MailerLite

This partnership will provide Smart Girl Stories with access to MailerLite's comprehensive suite of tools, including email automation, segmentation, and analytics, enabling them to optimize their newsletter strategy and further engage their growing community.

About Smart Girl Stories of Skaneateles:

Smart Girl Stories of Skaneateles, owned by Smart Girl Media Corporation, is a publication dedicated to sharing inspiring and empowering stories of women across the world. We celebrate achievements, highlight resilience, and foster connections through compelling storytelling.

About MailerLite:

MailerLite is a leading email marketing platform trusted by businesses of all sizes. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and affordable pricing, MailerLite empowers users to create engaging email campaigns, manage subscribers, and track results.

