150 Leaders Confirmed To Take the Stage at Manifest Vegas 2025

The lineup features over 40 CSCOs, COO, CPOs and supply chain executives from Johnson & Johnson, Motorola Solutions, Peloton Interactive, Tailored Brands and United Nations

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One hundred and fifty of the most influential leaders across end-to-end supply chain and logistics, twenty percent of which are CSCOs, COOs and CPOs from the largest shippers in the world, are all taking the stage at Manifest Vegas, being held at The Venetian, February 10th - February 12th, 2025.

This is just the beginning, by February's event over three hundred senior decision makers across supply chain, operations, logistics, transportation, innovation and technology will take Manifest's eight stages. There is no other event where attendees can access over 125 sessions spanning across two and a half days of content, and hear from this kind of diverse speaking group as they share how they are navigating ongoing disruptions and crises from a global perspective.

"We continue to find participation at Manifest Vegas highly valuable, as we learn a tremendous amount from our industry peers and are excited to see what emerging technologies and applications can support our global operations," said Joshua Morgan, In-Transit Visibility Branch Chief of the United States Transportation Command.

Speakers that have joined the program recently include:

Karen Betancourt , CEO, Vanguard Medical Logistics

, CEO, Vanguard Medical Logistics Franziska Bossart , Head of Industrial Innovation Fund, Amazon

, Head of Industrial Innovation Fund, Amazon Jamie Bragg , EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tailored Brands

, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Tailored Brands Kelly Canfield , Vice President of Supply Chain and Support, Net32

, Vice President of Supply Chain and Support, Net32 Rob McIntosh , SVP, Global Fulfillment, Logistics and Trade, Dell Technologies

, SVP, Global Fulfillment, Logistics and Trade, Dell Technologies Joshua Morgan , Chief, In-Transit Visibility Branch, United States Transportation Command

, Chief, In-Transit Visibility Branch, United States Transportation Command Andy Rendich , Chief Supply Chain Officer, Peloton Interactive

, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Peloton Interactive Luis Roman , Vice President, MedTech Supply Chain, Johnson & Johnson

, Vice President, MedTech Supply Chain, Johnson & Johnson Oronzo Suma , Chief Supply Chain Performance Management Officer, United Nations

, Chief Supply Chain Performance Management Officer, United Nations Chad Werkema , CVP, Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer, Motorola Solutions

Key issues to be addressed during the content program of Manifest Vegas will include the threats and realities of geopolitical unrest, the role of AI in supply chain and the workforce, capacity constraints faced by shippers and carriers, forecasting and inventory management, supply chain planning and end to end visibility, manufacturing efficiency strategies as well as sustainable procurement. The full thought leadership agenda will be announced in Q4 of this year.

Prices for All-Access Passes will increase starting September 13th. The community is urged to visit www.ManifestVegas.com to view the full list of speakers to date and learn how to register!

About Manifest:

Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 10th-12th, 2025, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Blueprint and Medicarians.

Media Contact

Laila Hawe, Manifest Vegas, 1 2038587042, [email protected], ManifestVegas.com

SOURCE Manifest Vegas