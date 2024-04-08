150 Wines in Five Days! That's what it takes to become an Italian Wine Ambassador

Nowhere else can students gain such a profound understanding of Italian wine through such an immersive tasting experience. Nowhere else can wine producers get their wines in the hands of such a diverse and discerning audience of international wine influencers, educators and rising stars. Post this

The five-day course involves four guided tasting sessions of 91 individual wines. A further nine masterclasses hosted by leading Italian wine consortiums and trade bodies involve an additional 57 wines, giving participants a unique taste of some of Italy's most important wine regions delivered by those who know the territory best. Finally, a four-part exam that takes place on the final day of course involves a blind tasting of two more wines, taking the total number of wines tasted to 150!

Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly, commented: "Nowhere else can students gain such a profound understanding of Italian wine through such an immersive tasting experience. Nowhere else can wine producers get their wines in the hands of such a diverse and discerning audience of international wine influencers, educators and rising stars. Vinitaly International Academy's Italian Wine Ambassador course, held every year in Verona, really is the gold standard in Italian wine education."

The full 2024 wine list has been published at:

https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/2024/04/08/how-many-wines-does-it-take-to-become-an-italian-wine-ambassador/.

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date, there are 358 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of whom 16 are also Italian Wine Experts.

