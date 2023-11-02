15th Annual SCOPE: Summit for Clinical Ops Executives Puts Spotlight on the Cell & Gene Therapies Supply Chain & Medical Device Trials, February 11-14, 2024, Orlando, FL

Over 3,300 executives will convene to explore solutions for various aspects of planning and managing clinical trials.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the rapid expansion of the cell and gene therapy (CGT) market valued at $7.28 billion in 2022 and a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030 (as reported by MarketsandMarkets™), Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) delves into the diverse clinical supply chain infrastructure designed for today's approved Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT), as well as supply strategies for those presently engaged in clinical trials, at its 15th annual SCOPE: Summit for Clinical Ops Executives, taking place February 11-14, 2024, in Orlando, FL, and online.

The SCOPE Summit brings together over 3,300 executives and clinical operations experts. All understand the necessity of making improvements to the clinical supply chain which is essential to meet the growing complexity of clinical trials, particularly in the context of rapidly evolving cell and gene therapies that are reshaping treatments and challenging established supply chain paradigms.

Mary Ann Brown, Executive Director of Conferences at CHI, emphasized the need to better manage the clinical supply chain and maintain resiliency, noting we can now apply new tools and get it right for patients.

The summit will feature a dedicated stream on Clinical Supply, encompassing 2 distinct conferences: "Data Technology for End-to-End Clinical Supply Management" and "Clinical Supply Chain Strategies to Align Process, Products and Patients." These programs will host numerous presentations, covering topics such as digitalization, IRT integration, data flows, forecasting, tracking, reducing costs, operationalizing DEI efforts through outsourcing and partnerships, among other areas of interest. Additionally, each conference will offer breakfast & lunch presentations and interactive breakout discussions. (https://www.scopesummit.com/Clinical-Supply-Management)

Furthermore, the event brings back its Medical Device Trials conferences focusing on trial design, operations, regulations, quality, and data management. (https://www.scopesummit.com/medical-devices)

With experts from the FDA, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Merck & Co., Moderna, Pfizer and other leaders sharing insights, case studies and data, highlights of SCOPE include:

24 Additional Conferences at the core of driving innovation in clinical trials and digital health

Plenary Keynote Sessions on modernizing trials with FDA and generative AI

Exhibit Hall with 200+ Companies showcasing cutting-edge products and services

Best of Show Award, Site Innovation Award, Participant Engagement Award, and Site Innovation Award

