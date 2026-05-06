15th Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) Continues to Drive Change and Progress in Digital Access and Inclusion

"Accessibility must be a core requirement, owned and accounted for throughout the product development process, reflecting the user experience of people with disabilities," said Jennison Asuncion. Post this

On the occasion of the 10th GAAD, in 2021, Joe and Jennison co-founded the nonprofit organization, the GAAD Foundation. Its mission is to disrupt the culture of technology and digital product development to include accessibility as a core requirement.

"There are over 1.3 billion people worldwide with disabilities. While the digital world has provided us with amazing access and opportunities, there's still a long way to go to ensure we can fully and independently use all of the sites, apps, and related technology everyone else uses," said Jennison Asuncion. "Accessibility must be a core requirement, owned and accounted for throughout the product development process, reflecting the user experience of people with disabilities."

Responding to the increase in AI models producing the code behind more of the internet, apps, and websites we use, the GAAD Foundation launched the AI Model Accessibility Checker (AIMAC) in partnership with ServiceNow in 2025, creating the industry's first benchmark for evaluating how well AI models generate accessible code. By encouraging accountability and improvement in AI-authored code, the benchmark is helping AI leaders drive toward well-established digital accessibility industry standards.

"GAAD started as a single blog post I wrote in 2011. I never would have imagined that its message would reach hundreds of millions of people across the globe," said Joe Devon. "It's been surreal to see how many people talk about and engage with GAAD each year. But our goal goes beyond this one day. We work year-round through the GAAD Foundation to spread awareness about the need for greater accessibility online, and as AI begins to reshape our digital life, it's more important than ever that accessibility is ingrained from the start in AI models and tools, apps, websites, and the larger digital landscape."

About GAAD

Global Accessibility Awareness Day and the GAAD Foundation were co-founded by Joe Devon and Jennison Asuncion. Held on the third Thursday of each May, the purpose of GAAD is to dedicate the day to thinking, talking, and learning about digital access and inclusion by and for people with disabilities. The mission of the GAAD Foundation is to disrupt the culture of technology and digital product development to include accessibility as a core requirement. Learn more at accessibility.day and gaad.foundation.

Media Contact

Jennifer Laski, GAAD, 1 9178489173, [email protected], https://accessibility.day/

SOURCE GAAD