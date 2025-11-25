16 Greenberg Traurig Boston Attorneys Named 2025 'Top Lawyers' by Boston Magazine

Sixteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized as Boston Magazine "Top Lawyers."

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sixteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized as Boston Magazine "Top Lawyers."

The "Top Lawyers" list is curated to showcase the region's finest legal minds, according to the publication. To compile the guide, lawyers in the area are invited to nominate up to three of their peers in a select number of practice areas. The top nominees in each area are then reviewed by an advisory board of select lawyers and are chosen for both their credentials and the high number of votes they receive.

The following Greenberg Traurig Boston attorneys are recognized as "Top Lawyers" in their respective practice areas:

Dina E. Conlin — Commercial Real Estate

Joseph J. Curran — Tax Law

Gregory R. Daddario — Corporate Law

Anne V. Dunne — Commercial Litigation

David J. Dykeman — Intellectual Property Rights

Jack S. Gearan — Labor & Employment

Edward S. Hershfield — Commercial Real Estate

Alison T. Holdway — Commercial Litigation

Michael E. Jusczyk — Banking & Financial

Emily Ladd-Kravitz — Corporate Law

James D. Masterman — Eminent Domain

Terence P. McCourt — Labor & Employment

Chinh H. Pham — Intellectual Property Rights

Linda M. Ricci — Criminal Defense White Collar

Mian R. Wang — Commercial Litigation

Jeffrey M. Wolf — Bankruptcy & Workout

