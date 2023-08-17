16 Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Attorneys Honored by 'Best Lawyers in America' for 2024

Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.
CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce that 16 lawyers have been honored in the 2024 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.
"For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel."
Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2023 The Best Lawyers in America list:
Patrick A. Salvi
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Patrick A. Salvi II
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Tara R. Devine
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Matthew L. Williams
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Jennifer L. Ashley
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Aaron D. Boeder
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Thomas R. Mulroy III
- Commercial Litigation
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Lance D. Northcutt
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
In addition, eight of the firm's attorneys have been included in the 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.
Jennifer M. Cascio
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Rob L. Kohen
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
John A. Mennie
- Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions - Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Brian L. Salvi
- Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Eirene N. Salvi
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Michael J. Schostok
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Heidi L. Wickstrom
- Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions – Plaintiffs
- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Jaclyn J. Kurth
- Medical Malpractice Law- Plaintiffs
- Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
- Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
Media Contact
Marcie Mangan, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C., 3123721227, [email protected], www.salvilaw.com
SOURCE Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C.
Share this article