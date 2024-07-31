165 Florida Youth Educated At Mentor Workshops Hosted By The Grant Cardone Foundation

"Your [workshops] gave the kids hope and inspiration and reiterated that they could determine their futures...They desperately need that motivation...Thank you." - Gregg Francis, CEO of PROPEL Inc. Post this

Less than one week later, 24 attendees from Miami Children's Museum joined Glenn "Money" Miller from Cardone Training Technologies (CTTI) for a Mentor Workshop on "10X Mindset" — which focuses on positive thinking, ambitions, personal responsibility, and goal achievement.

Then, on July 7th, The Grant Cardone Foundation hosted the 10X Kids: Goals, Action, & Attitude Workshop. It was made possible by PROPEL Inc. and Robert Hamilton of Grant Cardone Enterprises.

Through this partnership, the Grant Cardone Foundation educated 28 children in mindset, motivation, goal-setting, assertiveness, generosity and dreaming big. Many of these children were native, Creole-speaking Haitians who fled their country due to ongoing danger and unrest. Helping children just like these is why the Grant Cardone Foundation is hard at work publishing a Creole translation of the 10X Kids Book.

Gregg Francis, CEO of PROPEL Inc offered his thoughts on the GCF Mentor Workshop:

"Your [workshops] gave the kids hope and inspiration…the talks reiterated that they could determine their futures, regardless of if they have had or are having a challenging past or present.

It was important for them to hear those messages to provide them the confidence that they need at this time, especially to think and dream big - and to act on it. They desperately need that motivation. If their effort continues, I'm confident they will succeed. PROPEL, the kids, and the staff, thank the Grant Cardone Foundation."

Just two days later on July 9th, Dave Robards, Sales and Marketing Manager at CTTI offered a "10X Goals" presentation to over 65 attendees from the Concerned African Women & The Circle of Brotherhood.

"Now, THIS is the level of frequency we have been looking to achieve as far as delivery of our financial literacy workshops!" said Sheri Hamilton, Chairwoman of the Board of the Grant Cardone Foundation. "I am so grateful to our partner organizations, our dedicated Philanthropy Director, Phil Farinacci, and to our generous presenters for helping us to make a positive impact in these underserved communities."

The Grant Cardone Foundation continues, at record-breaking rates, its mission to help educate, motivate and inspire at-risk youth around the world. GCF is on track to make 2024 the most impactful year in its history. But that is simply one more milestone on their mission to help millions of children around the world. For more information, visit https://grantcardonefoundation.com/.

About Grant Cardone : Grant Cardone is a Fund Manager and Real estate investor with over 4 Billion dollars of assets under management, an American author, business consultant, and speaker. He is a New York Times Best Selling author of more than eight books: Sell To Survive, The Closer's Survival Guide, If You're Not First, You're Last, The 10X Rule, Sell or Be Sold, The Millionaire Booklet, Be Obsessed or Be Average, and The Wealth Creation Formula. Grant showed off his revenue driving ability and promotional prowess when he was featured in Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire, Season 2.

