166 Cities Around The World Unite To Shine A Light On The Only Terminal Breast Cancer

On October 13, National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, over 275 landmarks across all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico alongside iconic landmarks around the globe will light up in the MBC awareness colors of teal, green and pink, as part of the #LightUpMBC campaign.

Iconic landmarks participating in #LightUpMBC around the world include One World Trade Center (NYC), The Tampa Skyway Bridge (FL), Alamo Quarry Smokestacks (TX), LAX Airport Pylons (CA), Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (OH), PECO Crown Lights (PA), BC Place (Canada), Trafalgar Bridge (Australia) and the first landmark to light in MBC colors in 2017, the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth (NH).

#LightUpMBC Live, a virtual benefit, will begin at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT on October 13. The free event will include inspiring MBC stories from illuminated landmarks around the country.

Musical performances from celebrity guests include Marc Roberge (O.A.R), Bianca Marroquin (Chicago), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress) and more.

#LightUpMBC Live will be co-hosted and produced by Tami Eagle Bowling, a motivational speaker and Stage 4 MBC Thriver alongside Christine Nagy, Gracie Award Winner and morning radio personality at 106.7 Lite FM. The global movement is thanks to the efforts of hundreds of volunteer #LightUpMBC ambassadors around the world.

Viewers can live stream the event through the LiveOne app and platform and watch on http://www.liveone/lightupmbc @METAvivor on YouTube or Facebook Live or at http://www.METAvivor.org/LightUpMBC.

"Metastatic breast cancer is the only terminal breast cancer. Although progress has been made in research and bringing new treatments to market, we still lose 117 people every day to this disease." said Jamil Rivers, METAvivor Board President. "The only way we can change this number and render the disease survivable is by funding research. 100% of every donation to METAvivor funds stage 4 MBC research."

"My best friend and inspiration for this campaign, Jessica Moore, died of metastatic breast cancer at the young age of 36," said Laura Inahara, #LightUpMBC Founder. "Every landmark that shines is in memory of those who passed away and gives hope to patients living with MBC that a cure is possible in their lifetime."

To view a list of participating landmarks and for more information, please visit http://www.Metavivor.org/LightUpMBC. To donate, please visit Donate.Metavivor.org/LightUpMBC o r text MBC2023 to 50155.

About #LightUpMBC:

#LightUpMBC is a global landmark campaign that is designed to educate, raise funds and shine a light on the critical need for research for Stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. This campaign is dedicated to the memory of Jessica Moore who passed away from MBC at the age of 36. All net proceeds benefit METAvivor Research and Support. Follow our social channels Facebook @LightUpMBC and Instagram @LightUpMBC.

About METAvivor:

METAvivor is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exclusively funds Stage 4 MBC research to transition the disease from terminal to survivable with a good quality of life for MBC patients. METAvivor puts 100% of donations toward Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer research. Follow our social channels Facebook @METAvivor and Instagram @METAvivor.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (Nasdaq: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone

