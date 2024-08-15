17 FBFK Law Attorneys Honored by 2025 The Best Lawyers in America®

"FBFK Law is proud to have such a significant number of attorneys named to this 'gold standard' ranking," says CEO Kyle Ferguson. Post this

For the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, more than 23 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 80,000 leading lawyers included in the 31st edition. For the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, more than 4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 27,000 lawyers honored in the new edition.

FBFK attorneys selected as Best Lawyers include:

Dan Baucum – Tax Law

– Tax Law J.W. Beverly – Appellate Practice

Carol Willis Butrus – Tax Law

– Tax Law Jill Cronin – Intellectual Property

– Intellectual Property Kirby Cronin – Litigation – Intellectual Property

– Litigation – Intellectual Property James E. Davis – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Mergers & Acquisitions

– Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Mergers & Acquisitions L. Kyle Ferguson – Corporate Law

– Corporate Law Todd Friedland – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate

– Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Real Estate Kelly J. Kubasta - Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent

- Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Litigation – Patent Todd Shadle – Employment Law – Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment

– Employment Law – Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment Richard L. Spencer – Real Estate Law

– Real Estate Law John Stephens – Commercial Litigation

– Commercial Litigation Stephen Toland – Criminal Defense: General Practice

– Criminal Defense: General Practice Kenn W. Webb – Corporate Law

FBFK attorneys selected as "Ones to Watch" include:

Mackey Culbertson – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), M&A Law

– Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), M&A Law Ryan Marrone – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) – Commercial Litigation

– Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) – Commercial Litigation Rachael L. Smiley – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy

About FBFK

With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. www.fbfk.law.

