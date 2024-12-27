17 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named to Denver's Top Lawyers 2025 List

Seventeen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been named to 5280 magazine's Denver's Top Lawyers 2025 list.

DENVER, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seventeen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been named to 5280 magazine's Denver's Top Lawyers 2025 list.

5280 magazine creates annual lists across various industries as resources for businesses and individuals in the Mile High City to find professionals with deep experience in specific fields. 5280's Top Lawyers 2025 list is based on a mix of surveys of active attorneys in the seven-county Denver metro area who voted for their peers and the magazine's own research and reporting initiatives.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys, based in the firm's Denver office, are recognized on the 5280 Top Lawyers list along with the practice area they were listed in:

Hannah Caplan , Labor/Employment: Defense

, Labor/Employment: Defense Troy A. Eid , Native American

, Native American Erin M. Eiselein , Health

, Health Rebecca Hudson , Tax: Corporate

, Tax: Corporate Amy L. Kramer , Intellectual Property: Trademark

, Intellectual Property: Trademark Nicole Lonsway , Mergers & Acquisitions

, Mergers & Acquisitions Chloe Mickel , Construction

, Construction Anna-Liisa Mullis , Health

, Health Neil Oberfeld , Real Estate

, Real Estate Courtney M. Shephard , Natural Resources

, Natural Resources Andrew Spielman , Environmental

, Environmental Julie A. Sullivan , Health

, Health Christopher Thorne , Water

, Water Eric Waeckerlin , Environmental

, Environmental Jennifer Weddle , Native American

, Native American Martine Wells , Labor/Employment: Defense

, Labor/Employment: Defense David A. Zetoony , Communications/Technology

