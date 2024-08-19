17 Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Attorneys Honored by 'Best Lawyers'

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce that 16 lawyers have been honored in the 2025 Edition of The Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 75 countries.

"For more than 40 years, the rigorous methodology of Best Lawyers has ensured the integrity and esteem of our legal recognitions," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "It is with great pleasure that we continue to provide potential clients with the pinnacle measurement of credibility through our Best Lawyers awards as they search for counsel."

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2025 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Patrick A. Salvi

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Patrick A. Salvi II

Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions- Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation- Plaintiffs

Tara R. Devine

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Matthew L. Williams

Medical Malpractice Law- Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Jennifer L. Ashley

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Aaron D. Boeder

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Thomas R. Mulroy III

Commercial Litigation

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Lance D. Northcutt

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

David J. Rashid

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

In addition, eight of the firm's attorneys have been included in the 2025 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognizes associates and other lawyers who are earlier in their careers for their outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States.

Brian L. Salvi

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Eirene N. Salvi

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation- Plaintiffs

Heidi L. Wickstrom

Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Rob L. Kohen

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

John A. Mennie

Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Jennifer M. Cascio

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Michael J. Schostok

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Jaclyn J. Kurth

Medical Malpractice Law- Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers based on professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

