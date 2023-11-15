17th Annual Aviation Education & Career Expo hosted by ProJet Aviation awards over $166,000 in scholarships to young aviation and aerospace enthusiasts

"The Expo provides experiences, mentoring, and scholarships that inspire students to discover and pursue their passion for the skies" - Julie O'Brien, Expo Co-founder & ProJet Aviation GM Post this

Julie O'Brien, ProJet Aviation General Manager and Cofounder of the event, emphasized the Expo's transformative impact. "The Expo provides experiences, mentoring, and scholarships that inspire students to discover and pursue their passion for the skies. This year's theme was Explore Beyond the Horizon because the event shows students what's possible and provides support to help them turn their dreams into reality."

The Expo is a unique opportunity for aspiring talents to interact directly with experts and discover many career opportunities in the thriving aviation and aerospace sectors. Participants gained invaluable industry insights through keynote speeches, live demonstrations, and interactive sessions.

Motivational speakers and presenters included:

ProJet Aviation Cofounder and CEO Shye Gilad

Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk presented Julie O'Brien with a Proclamation from the Town of Leesburg recognizing the Expo's achievements.

Commercial airline pilot and veteran military aviator Chris Dueweke

Veteran Senior Naval Aviator and Entrepreneur Micah "Snoop" Lenox who thrilled the audience with an aerial demonstration in an L-39 Albatross jet fighter.

Garda World Federal Services delighted attendees with a live K-9 unit demonstration, showcasing the value of working dogs to law enforcement agencies and public safety.

Richard Zaher, Founder and CEO of Paramount Business Jets and Best You Best Me – a local non-profit focused on random acts of kindness, presented a special legacy award to Michael Burke , who inspired the first-ever scholarship award presented by ProJet Aviation at the 2009 Expo.

2023 Legacy Scholarship Awards honored:

Fury Gilad – Aviation enthusiast, educator, entrepreneur, and long-term supporter of the Expo

Elaine D. Harmon – WWII WASP and Congressional Gold Medal recipient afforded full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery

Leroy Homer Jr. – Veteran Air Force Pilot and First Officer of United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked as part of the September 11 attacks in 2001 and crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania , killing all 37 passengers and seven crewmembers, including LeRoy.

2023 Scholarship Winners.

This list provides each recipient's name alongside the organization that awarded the scholarship.

Some names appear more than once, indicating they have received multiple awards.

Jack Allen - Marywood University

- Leen Atari - Avfuel Corporation

- Avfuel Corporation Kendall Beetle - Bravo Flight Training

Jason Brunsman - Unmanned Safety Institute

- Unmanned Safety Institute Gavin Cameron - Smokehouse Pilots

- Smokehouse Pilots Thomas Clifton - Open Air/Cirrus

- Open Air/Cirrus Thomas Clifton - Airline Pilots Association

- Airline Pilots Association Sebastian De La Cruz - Aero Elite

- Aero Elite Eileen Domingue - Women in Aviation International

- Women in Aviation International Jordan Fahringer - Paragon Aviation Detailing

- Paragon Aviation Detailing Max Fotovat - St. Francis University

- Aiden Garcia - Mindstar Aviation

- Mindstar Aviation Aiden Garcia - Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

- Alejandra Lozada - ProJet Aviation, The Hoxton Agency, Avemco, and AOPA

- ProJet Aviation, The Hoxton Agency, Avemco, and AOPA Jacob Le - Frederick Flight Center

- Frederick Flight Center Luke Moitoza - NetJets

- NetJets Sarah Moss - Aviation Adventures

- Aviation Adventures Sarah Moss - Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology

- Ashlee Nguyen - Paramount Business Jets and Paragon Aviation Group

- Paramount Business Jets and Paragon Aviation Group Luke Nowak - Goose Creek Aviation

- Goose Creek Aviation Zachary Ouimet - Aviation Influence

- Aviation Influence Olivia Armstrong - Greater Washington Business Aviation Association

- Greater Washington Business Aviation Association Logan Reuter - Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics

- Greyson Rollman - St. Francis University

- Cody Michael Stebbins - LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation

- Foundation Jaqueline Esmeralda Smale - Pelican Aircraft Consulting

- Pelican Aircraft Consulting Kayla Waterfield - Women in Aviation and NBAA YoPro's

- Women in Aviation and NBAA YoPro's Kailyn Williams - First Chime In-flight Catering

- First Chime In-flight Catering Stephen Wilson - Jetlinx

- Jetlinx Peter Vila - Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

- Skyler Yingling - Averett University

In addition to scholarships, numerous paid internships were awarded courtesy of General Dynamics, ProJet Aviation, Paramount Business Jets, Aviation Influence, Mindstar Aviation, Aero Elite Flight Training, First Chime In-Flight Catering, The Global Air Drone Academy, The Smithsonian Air & Space Museum, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Toth Financial, Weird Bros. Coffee, 1st Chime in-flight catering, Little Caesars, Passion Fin, Costco, and Harris Teeter provided breakfast and lunch, and Dulles Executive Sedan Services provided parking shuttles throughout the event.

About The Aviation Education & Career Expo

The Aviation Education & Career Expo is one of the largest and most successful aviation education events in the United States. Since its inception in 2005, the Expo has awarded over $1.6 million in scholarships to high school and college students pursuing careers in aviation and aerospace. Founded by aviation professionals Julie O'Brien and Sarah Thompson, the Expo is committed to helping students explore the many career opportunities available through the world of flight. ProJet Aviation hosts the Aviation Education & Career Expo at Leesburg Executive Airport (KJYO) in Leesburg, VA.

About ProJet Aviation

ProJet Aviation is the DC metro region's premier aviation hospitality company, dedicated to helping people accomplish extraordinary things through the wonder of flight. The company operates ProJet Center, a Fixed Base Operation (FBO), at Leesburg Executive Airport (KJYO), general aviation's gateway to Washington DC, Dulles, and Virginia's Horse & Wine Country. Established in 2007 as a partnership between former airline pilot, educator, and entrepreneur Shye Gilad and noted entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila C. Johnson, Founder & CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, ProJet Aviation combines the operational integrity of the world's best airlines with the refined service of a world-class resort. ProJet's numerous accolades include recognition as a Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work, Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce Service Business of the Year, and an Inc. 500/5000 Fastest Growing Company.

