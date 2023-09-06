17th Annual Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce Year-End Celebration Sneaker Ball

Theme: Stride into Success: Educate. Empower. Expand.

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 6:00 PM, the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 year-end celebration at the Plano Event Center. This event will be a Sneaker Ball, where sophistication meets sneakers and empowerment meets entertainment.

The theme for this year's event is Stride into Success: Educate. Empower. Expand. This year's theme reflects the idea that education is the foundation for empowering businesses to expand their reach and achieve success. Sneakers can represent the forward momentum gained through knowledge, and the event can feature educational panels, keynotes, and interactive experiences that provide valuable insights for scaling businesses.

During this lavish event, the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce leadership will award several youth scholarships and Trailblazer Awards to impactful local community leaders and business owners. In addition, at this event, the Chamber leadership will formally install 2024 Executive Committee Officers and Board Directors, showcase local vendors and include prizes and live entertainment.

The mission of the Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce is to empower and support Black-owned businesses in Collin County. CCBCC is proactive in developing programs and events that will have a positive economic impact on our community by promoting, maintaining, and supporting minority businesses through leadership opportunities, community support, and business-building programs. CCBCC will continually strive to enhance the patronage of minority businesses in Collin County.

To purchase tickets to attend the 2023 Year End Sneaker Ball Celebration, please visit our website:

https://www.ccblackchamber.org/event/ccbcc-annual-gala-sneaker-ball-2023/. Early bird tickets are on sale now.

For information on CCBCC membership, upcoming community events, or general meeting information, please visit the CCBCC website at www.ccblackchamber.org or contact the Events Committee via email [email protected]

The deadline for sponsorships, vendors, stories, and advertisements for the souvenir booklet is October 15, 2023. The final deadline for dinner tickets is Monday, November 20, 2023.

