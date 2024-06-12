18 Gardant Communities Achieve 2024 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

"We are extremely proud of the accomplishment of portion of our portfolio receiving an AHCA/NCAL's Bronze Quality Award," says Julie Simpkins, Co-President of Gardant. Post this

In the past four years, 52 assisted living and memory care communities managed by Gardant have been recognized with Bronze awards.

"We are extremely proud of the accomplishment of portion of our portfolio receiving an AHCA/NCAL's Bronze Quality Award," says Julie Simpkins, Co-President of Gardant. "This recognition is due to the dedicated efforts provided by the staff and management teams at these communities throughout the year, and it is indicative of their dedication to serving residents and committing to ongoing quality improvement. We are extremely thankful every day for their compassion and dedication!"

Created by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance to improve quality of life and care of long term care residents and staff.

Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a sustainable performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As recipients of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality award, these communities may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving advanced levels of performance that meet the Silver - Achievement in Quality award criteria.

"Earning this award is a milestone to be proud of," said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. "It's at this point that providers see what is possible by committing to the process of improvement. Congratulations to the Gardant-Managed Communities for this achievement. I encourage you to continue your quality improvement journey."

ABOUT GARDANT MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

Gardant Management Solutions was built on the foundation that operating communities with dignity, compassion and enriched services would drive financial results. Our expertise in developing & operating environments that inspire vitality in our residents will create tangible business value for you.

We applaud figures 52 awards received from our communities that have achieved Bronze Award status in the past four years. We appreciate their commitment to quality improvement and to our mission of enriching the lives of residents by providing them with the Love, Compassion, and Dignity they deserve in addition to the personal assistance, help with medications, and support services they need.

14 Gardant-Managed communities own the Bronze Award in 2023 which include Belvedere Senior Housing, Bowman Estates of Danville, Evergreen Village at Bloomington, Heritage Woods of Batavia, Heritage Woods of DeKalb, Heritage Woods of Flora, Heritage Woods of Huntley, Heritage Woods of Manteno, Heritage Woods of Moline, Heritage Woods of Plainfield, Heritage Woods of Yorkville, John Evans Supportive Living, Montclare Supportive Living Community and Vivera Senior Living.

9 Gardant-Managed communities won the Bronze Award in 2022 which include Churchview Supportive Living, Gateway of River City, Gull Creek, Heritage Woods of Chicago, Heritage Woods of Gurnee, Heritage Woods of Newburgh, Heritage Woods of Rockford, Heritage Woods of Sterling, and Oasis at 30th.

15 Gardant-Managed communities won the Bronze Award in 2021 which include Cedar Grove, Cambridge House of Maryville, Cambridge House of O'Fallon, Deer Path of Huntley, Eagle Ridge of Decatur, Grand Prairie of Macomb, Heritage Woods of Bolingbrook, Heritage Woods of McHenry, Heritage Woods of Noblesville, Heritage Woods of Ottawa, Heritage Woods of Watseka, Lacey Creek, Oasis at 56th, Prairie Winds of Urbana, and White Oaks at McHenry.

26 Gardant-managed communities won the Bronze Award in 2020 including Belvedere Senior Housing, Cambridge House of Swansea, Evergreen Village at Bloomington, Glasswater Creek of Lafayette, Hellenic Senior Living of Indianapolis, Hellenic Senior Living of New Albany, Heritage Woods of Batavia, Heritage Woods of Belvidere, Heritage Woods of Benton, Heritage Woods of Centralia, Heritage Woods of Charleston, Heritage Woods of DeKalb, Heritage Woods of Dwight, Heritage Woods of Freeport, Heritage Woods of Huntley, Heritage Woods of Manteno, Heritage Woods of Minooka, Heritage Woods of Moline, Heritage Woods of Mt. Vernon, Heritage Woods of Plainfield, Heritage Woods of South Elgin, Heritage Woods of Yorkville, St. Anthony of Lansing, The Lodge at Summers Pointe, White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin, and White Oaks at Spring Street.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit http://www.ahcancal.org.

