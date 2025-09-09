18 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2025 'Mountain States Super Lawyers'

– Eighteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed in Super Lawyers magazine's "Mountain States Super Lawyers" 2025 edition.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eighteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been listed in Super Lawyers magazine's "Mountain States Super Lawyers" 2025 edition. Of the 18, seven were on the "Mountain States Super Lawyers" list and 11 were on the "Rising Stars" list.

The publication selects honorees from Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming through a multiphase selection process utilizing peer nominations and evaluations and features less than 5% of lawyers in a state or region. Candidates are assessed across a dozen metrics on an annual basis. The magazine is part of the publication arm of media group Thomson Reuters.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the "Mountain States Super Lawyers" list and the Greenberg Traurig office they sit in:

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the "Rising Stars" list and the Greenberg Traurig office they sit in:

Jarvis was also recognized on Mountain States Super Lawyers' "Top 10" list, "Top 100" list, and "Top 50 Women" list.

