18 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2023 Edition of Massachusetts Super Lawyers

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eighteen attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized in the 2023 edition of Massachusetts Super Lawyers magazine, with 10 included on the Super Lawyers list and eight on the Rising Stars list.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the Massachusetts Super Lawyers 2023 list and their corresponding category/practice area are:

In addition, Super Lawyers named Boston office Co-Managing Shareholder McCourt among the top 100 attorneys in Massachusetts.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys were included on the 2023 Massachusetts Rising Stars list:

Super Lawyers is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The mission of Super Lawyers is to bring visibility to those attorneys who exhibit excellence in practice.

Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

