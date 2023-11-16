1/8 NPT Hollow Cone Liquid Nozzle for Cooling and Washing

Producing uniform distribution in a ring pattern with medium to large droplets to solve cooling, cleaning, foam breaking, rinsing and dust suppression applications for industry.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's new 1/8 NPT HollowStream™ liquid atomizing spray nozzle is the latest addition to EXAIR's line of Liquid Atomizing Nozzle. Providing a hollow cone spray pattern, the HollowStream features a tangential flow design is vaneless, with wide open internal features to resist clogging while producing a uniform distribution in a ring pattern with medium to large droplets to solve cooling, cleaning, foam breaking, rinsing and dust suppression applications for industry.