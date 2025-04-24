18-Year-Old Launches PubSort - AI Tool Turning Papers Into 15-Second Reads

PubSort turns hours of PDF scrolling into a single, context-aware search—and delivers the gist of 500,000 studies in 15 seconds. Post this

How PubSort Works

Semantic search accepts natural-language questions and surfaces the most relevant studies, even without exact keywords.

Each paper receives a one-sentence summary and short segments covering hypothesis, methods, sample size, results, and limitations.

A data-quality meter warns users when a study is retracted or statistically under-powered, drawing on the Retraction Watch database.

Summaries and citation-ready details can be copied instantly, making it easy to drop key findings into literature reviews, dashboards, or class projects.

Early Testing Results

In controlled trials with 300 undergraduates across Rutgers, Cornell, and the University of Pennsylvania, PubSort shortened literature-review time by 68 percent and improved citation accuracy by 41 percent. The tool has since been adopted by study-group leaders and university peers to streamline background reading for lab assignments.

Roadmap for 2025

Q3 2025: Browser extension that overlays PubSort summaries directly onto publisher websites.

Q4 2025: Multilingual abstracts in Mandarin, Spanish, and Arabic to broaden global accessibility.

Ongoing: Partnerships with open-access journals to embed an "Instant Summary" button alongside newly published articles.

Get Involved

PubSort is actively seeking feedback from early users and welcomes collaborations with educators, open-science advocates, and developers. Feature requests and bug reports can be submitted through the site's feedback portal, while API keys for academic projects are available upon request.

About PubSort

PubSort is a free, AI-powered academic discovery platform founded in 2025 by Rutgers student Alan Cheng. By combining semantic search with large-language-model summarization, PubSort turns dense research papers into quick, trustworthy insights that anyone can understand and reuse. Visit www.pubsort.com for more information.

Media Contact

Alan Cheng, Pubsort, 1 8185708801, [email protected]

SOURCE Pubsort