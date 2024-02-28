1818 Farms Unveils New Fifty-State Collection; 'Where I Bloom' Invites Customers to Showcase State Pride with Sustainable Pressed Flower Artwork

The collection is an expansion of the company's zero waste initiative, utilizing every flower of the farm's annual 15,000 plants. The sustainable artwork is available on a range of products, including archivable Giclee prints, notecards, flour sack towels, stickers, t-shirts and coasters. Post this

The Where I Bloom collection offers the opportunity for 1818 Farms' customers to reflect on the location in which they feel a sense of home, pride and personal identity. 1818 Farms' owner and founder, Natasha McCrary encourages customers to share their own "bloom stories," with each purchase, celebrating each unique story that connects individuals to a state.

Each state features an array of flowers and foliage, carefully grown, harvested and pressed at the family farm in Alabama. Following the design process, the art piece undergoes professional photography at the highest resolution. The resultant photograph of the original artwork is then used to produce all products. The Giclee prints are unique due to the process of using pigment-based inks. This archival-quality printing method produces the most vibrant, true-to-life reproductions of original artwork. You can expect to enjoy this piece of art for generations.

"It has been a joy seeing our customers connect to the Where I Bloom line," stated Natasha McCrary, founder and owner of 1818 Farms. "I enjoy hearing the reason that someone is drawn to purchasing a specific state and why it is a place that they or someone they love truly Bloom. The Where I Bloom line is a way to display the beauty of our pressed flowers while also connecting with the places that mean the most to anyone."

This line provides a meaningful opportunity for customers to connect with those who share the same love of a state. It goes beyond being a mere collection; it's an embodiment of the places where individuals truly bloom—where their stories unfold, memories are made and identities are forged. For more insight into the collection, visit the collection's social media pages @whereibloom_.

About 1818 Farms:

1818 Farms is located in historic Mooresville, Alabama and is owned and operated by Natasha McCrary and her family. The McCrarys broke ground in 2012 and began their family farm – which is home to a variety of animals and over 15,000 flowers. A barn and garden house on the property often serves as the setting for 1818 Farms' events, workshops, Bloom Strolls and more. Natasha can often be found traveling the Southeast in her 1965 Ford F100 which she converted into a flower truck. The farm's bath and beauty line was established in 2013. Product offerings include their popular shea creme, bath soaks, essential oil roll-ons, face serum, and more. Their line is now available in 600 stores in 45 states as well as online.

For more information, visit 1818farms.com and follow https://www.instagram.com/1818farms/ and https://www.instagram.com/whereibloom_/ @whereibloom_

Media Contact

Krista Conlin, KC Projects Public Relations, 205-937-3777, [email protected], https://www.kcprojectspr.com/

SOURCE 1818 Farms