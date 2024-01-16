186 Water Units of the Colorado-Big Thompson Project (C-BT) Head to Auction in February 2024 via Hall and Hall Auctions

"Seldom do CB-T water units come on the market, and it is even more rare at public auction," said Scott Shuman, of Hall and Hall Auctions. Post this

The Yoakum Family Auction will be held Wednesday, February 14th at 10:00 AM MST at the Boulder County Fairgrounds Barn "A" in Longmont, CO. The Carlson Family Trust's Land and Water Auction will be held Wednesday, February 28th at 10:00 AM MST at the Eaton Recreation Center in Eaton, CO. Information Days for The Carlson Family Trust's Land and Water Auction are January 23rd to 25th and February 7th and 21st.

The Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District was created to jointly operate and maintain the federally owned Colorado-Big Thompson Project, with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The C-BT Project collects supplemental water west of the Continental Divide for delivery to approximately 1,021,000 people and 615,000 irrigated acres in northern Colorado for agricultural, municipal, domestic, and industrial purposes.

The successful transfer of C-BT water units is subject to the Northern Water Conservancy Act and requires auction participants to apply and be approved by the Northern Water Board of Directors. Failure to get prior approval before bidding will put the bidder's earnest money at risk. Bidding on C-BT units without such prior approval is highly discouraged. To obtain approval to bid on C-BT units contact Sherri Rasmussen at 970-622-2217.

Hall and Hall, an employee-owned company with 19 offices throughout the western U.S. and over 35 employee-owners, is the largest "full service" farm and ranch brokerage in America. Real estate brokerage and auction activities range between $500 million and $2 billion in sales per year. Hall and Hall's geographical reach and unique ownership/partnership structure ensures that its clients receive the highest level of local knowledge and personal service as well as the national and international perspective to make informed acquisition and management decisions.

