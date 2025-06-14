188 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 46 Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2025 Edition

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 188 attorneys and 46 practices recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2025 edition.
The Legal 500 United States recognizes practice area teams and practitioners "providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel," according to the publisher. The recognitions are based on feedback from more than 300,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to The Legal 500's independent research.
Three Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included in The Legal 500 United States "Hall of Fame," which highlights individuals who are widely regarded as being at the top of the profession and have been consistently ranked as leading individuals for several years:
- Lori G. Cohen — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, - Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Robert J. Ivanhoe — Real Estate – Real Estate
- Laura Foote Reiff — Labor and Employment – Immigration
Seventeen attorneys are recognized as "Leading Partners," defined as market leaders with long-established reputations in their sector, lead roles in multiple recent significant matters, and widespread recognition and endorsements from market peers and clients:
- Tricia A. Asaro — Healthcare – Health Insurers
- Michael J. Baum — Real Estate – Real Estate
- Charles S. Birenbaum — Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
- Scott J. Bornstein — Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)
- Robert C. Epstein — Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)
- Iris Escarrá — Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
- Eileen M. Hayes — Healthcare – Health Insurers
- Robert J. Herrington — Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes
- Robert A. Horowitz — Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense
- Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D. — Healthcare – Life Sciences
- Emily Ladd-Kravitz — M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
- Corey E. Light — Real Estate – Real Estate
- Victoria Davis Lockard — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Gregory E. Ostfeld — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz — Real Estate
- Sara K. Thompson — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- David B. Weinstein — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Toxic Tort
In addition, six attorneys are recognized as "Next Generation Partners," who generally have up to five years of experience at partner level, significant recognition from clients and peers in the market, and recent lead roles on multiple matters:
- Stephanie D. Ahmad — Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
- Farah S. Ahmed — Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
- Brian A. Dombrowski — Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
- Dominic E. Draye — Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)
- Chia-Feng Lu — Healthcare - Life Sciences
- Michael E. McCarthy — Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes, Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco)
One attorney is recognized in "Leading Associates," who are up-and-coming lawyers often cited by peers and clients as having made major contributions to practices:
- Preston Barclay — M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
Client commentary published in the guide about Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:
- "The practice is highly responsive and always seems immediately available. Greenberg Traurig has a deep and wide bench who are readily available to weigh in with their expertise."
- "Powerful expertise in a field where experts are scarce. An earned and proven reputation for zealous (yet professional and courteous) advocacy. Strength from credibility."
- "Excellent service. Detailed knowledge of the subject matter at hand and an ability to strategize 10 steps ahead. You get white glove service from the best legal practitioners in the country."
- "Phenomenal team, incredibly organized, thoughtful, and innovative with their strategies both in terms of risk and deal-making."
- "Incredibly talented group of folks. The most experienced, creative, and hard-working group of attorneys."
- "They actually care! They are not just looking to be risk-averse, they want the deal to not only close but be successful!"
- "If you are betting the company on a difficult environmental issue, GT is the only place to go."
Overall, The Legal 500 recommended Greenberg Traurig in the following 46 practice areas:
- Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Corporates
- Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Individuals
- Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes
- Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers
- Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort
- Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco)
- Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices
- Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense
- Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power
- Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas
- Energy – Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power
- Environment – Environment: Litigation
- Environment – Environment: Regulatory
- Environment – Environment: Transactional
- Finance – Capital Markets: High-Yield Debt Offerings – Advice to Issuers
- Finance – Financial Services Regulation – Consumer Finance
- Finance – Fintech
- Government – Government Contracts
- Healthcare – Health Insurers
- Healthcare – Life sciences
- Healthcare – Service Providers
- Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)
- Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)
- Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings)
- Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)
- Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation
- Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)
- Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design
- Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation
- Labor and Employment – Immigration
- Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense
- Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations
- Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling
- M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m)
- M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies
- Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection)
- Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation
- Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Transactional
- Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation)
- Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning
- Real Estate – Real Estate
- Real Estate – Real Estate Finance
- Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
- Tax – U.S. Taxes: Contentious
- Tax – U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious
- Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation
The Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2025 edition based on the publication's industry or practice area designations: attorney, practice area, and office.
- Darren J. Abernethy | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection)- San Francisco
- Ejim Peter Achi | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m) - New York
- Stephanie D. Ahmad | Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Silicon Valley
- Farah S. Ahmed | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - New York
- Alan I. Annex | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m) - Miami
- Tricia A. Asaro | Healthcare – Health Insurers - Healthcare – Service Providers - Albany
- Stephen Baird - Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Minneapolis
- Reena Bajowala | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Chicago
- Jonathan D. Ball, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life sciences - New York
- Ian C. Ballon | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation - Silicon Valley
- Preston Barclay | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - New York
- Andrew Barr | Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Denver
- Kerri L. Barsh | Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Miami
- Michael J. Baum | Real Estate – Real Estate - Chicago
- Naomi G. Beer | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters); Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation; Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense; Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations; Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - Denver
- Christopher L. Bell | Dispute Resolution –Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense –Toxic Tort; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Houston
- Charles S. Birenbaum | Labor and Employment – Labor- Management Relations - San Francisco
- Beth A. Black | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - West Palm Beach
- David S. Bloch | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - San Francisco
- Christopher C. Bolten | Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) -San Diego
- Gregory S. Bombard | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Boston
- Scott J. Bornstein | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage); Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - New York
- Nina D. Boyajiyan | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Los Angeles
- William D. Briendel | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - New York
- Heath J. Briggs | Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Denver
- Thomas R. Brill | Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - San Diego
- Ellen M. Bronchetti | Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense - San Francisco
- Nicholas A. Brown | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage); Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - San Francisco
- Jacob Bundick | Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Las Vegas
- Kelly Dobbs Bunting | Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - Philadelphia
- Deirdre A. Carson | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning -New York
- Iskender Catto | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power; Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - New York
- Vincent H. Chieffo | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Los Angeles
- Jeffrey M. Chiow | Government – Government Contracts - Washington, D.C.
- Francis A. Citera | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Chicago
- Lori G. Cohen | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers: Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices; Healthcare – Life Sciences - Atlanta
- Laura Cummings | Government – Government Contracts - Washington, D.C.
- Ernesto Danache IV | Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Houston
- Michael H. Davis | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Los Angeles
- Samuel G. Davison | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Dallas
- John A. DeTore | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power - Boston
- Karl G. Dial | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Dallas
- Nicholas J. Diamond | Healthcare – Service Providers - Houston
- Brian A. Dombrowski | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Miami
- Timothy W. Donovan | Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - New York
- Dominic E. Draye | Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/ Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal) -Washington, D.C
- Jeffrey P. Dunning | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Chicago
- Jared E. Dwyer | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense; U.S. Taxes: Contentious - Miami
- David J. Dykeman | Healthcare – Life sciences; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston
- Richard A. Edlin | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - New York
- Wayne H. Elowe | Healthcare – Life Sciences; M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m) - Atlanta
- Robert C. Epstein | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - New Jersey
- Iris Escarrá | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Miami
- Austin Evans | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Denver
- Roman Fayerberg | Healthcare – Life Sciences; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston
- Joel Feldman | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Atlanta
- Mark E. Ferrario | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Las Vegas
- G. Michelle Ferreira | U.S. taxes: Contentious - San Francisco
- Daniel P. Filor | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - New York
- Scott E. Fink | U.S. Taxes: Contentious - New York
- Shane Foster | Finance – Financial Services Regulation - Phoenix
- Cyrus T. Frelinghuysen | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - Washington, D.C.
- Catherine E. Galea | Healthcare – Service Providers - Philadelphia
- Mark R. Galis | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Chicago
- Michelle D. Gambino | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - Northern Virginia
- William Garner | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power; Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Houston
- Jeffrey C. Geiring, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life Sciences - San Diego
- Tracy L. Gerber | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - West Palm Beach
- James E. Gillenwater | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - Miami
- Prashant Girinath, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life Sciences - Boston
- Richard J. Giusto | Real Estate – Real Estate - Miami
- Jerrold F. Goldberg | Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations - Long Island
- David M. Greenberg | Finance – Fintech - New York
- Jordan D. Grotzinger | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Los Angeles
- Michael J. Grygiel | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Albany
- Rebekah S. Guyon | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Los Angeles
- David S. Harburger, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life Sciences - Boston
- Richard D. Harris | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - Chicago
- Thomas R. Heisler | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Miami
- Susan L. Heller | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Orange County
- Gregory W. Herbert | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Orlando
- Ian A. Herbert | Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design - Northern Virginia
- Michael L. Herbert, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life sciences - San Diego
- Robert J. Herrington | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Los Angeles
- Joseph A. Herz | Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - New York
- Nick Hockens | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - New York
- Adam S. Hoffinger | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - Washington, D.C.
- Ronald J. Holland | Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense - San Francisco
- Ryan T. Hopper | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - Tampa
- Robert A. Horowitz | Dispute Resolution – Securities litigation: defense - New York
- Rebecca Hudson | Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design - Denver
- Melissa Hunter-Ensor, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life sciences; Intellectual Property –Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston
- Harold N. Iselin | Healthcare – Health Insurers - Albany
- Ankush R. Israni | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Los Angeles
- Robert J. Ivanhoe | Real Estate – Real Estate; Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - New York
- Bradley A. Jacobson | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Boston
- David Jay | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - New Jersey
- David C. Jensen | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - New Jersey
- Barbara A. Jones | Finance – Fintech - Los Angeles
- Edward H. Kammerer | Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - New York
- Barbara T. Kaplan | U.S. taxes: Contentious - New York
- Kurt A. Kappes | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Sacramento
- Bradford D. Kaufman | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - West Palm Beach
- Justin F. Keith | Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations - Boston
- Mark J. Kelson | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m) - Los Angeles
- Galit Kierkut | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters); Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - New Jersey
- Candice E. Kim | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Los Angeles
- Carsten Kociok | Finance – Fintech - Berlin
- Vivian S. Kuo | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - Washington, D.C.
- Emily Ladd-Kravitz | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Boston
- Carlos R. Lago | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Miami
- Lisa M. Lanham | Finance – Financial Services Regulation; Finance – Fintech - New York
- Gregory K. Lawrence | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power - Boston
- Marc Lazar | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Boston
- Mindy B. Leathe | Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design - Miami
- Yongho "Andrew" Lee | Government – Government Contracts - Washington, D.C.
- Corey E. Light | Real Estate – Real Estate | Chicago
- Alex Linhardt | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Los Angeles
- Victoria Davis Lockard | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Atlanta
- Chia-Feng Lu | Healthcare – Life sciences - Washington, D.C.
- Eric W. Macaux | Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Boston
- Eric J. Maiers | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Chicago
- David G. Mandelbaum | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense –Toxic Tort - Philadelphia
- Bruch I. March | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m) - Fort Lauderdale
- Bradley R. Marsh | U.S. Taxes: Contentious - San Francisco
- Rinaldo Martinez | Finance – Fintech - Washington, D.C.
- Michael E. McCarthy | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Los Angeles
- Brady R. McShane, Jr. | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Denver
- William Michael, Jr. | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - Miami
- David I. Miller | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - New York
- Gretchen N. Miller | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Chicago
- Kenneth M. Minesinger | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power; Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Washington, D.C.
- Michael A. Moser | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Westchester County
- Elizabeth E. Moum | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - West Palm Beach
- Michael G. Murphy P.E. | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Orlando
- Nathan J. Muyskens | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense; Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Washington, D.C.
- Howard L. Nelson | Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas - Washington, D.C.
- Christopher J. Neumann | Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Denver
- Marina Olman-Pal | Financial Services Regulation; Fintech - Miami
- Gregory E. Ostfeld | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Chicago
- John D. Owens, III | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Miami
- Thomas Pease | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - New York
- David C. Peck | Healthcare – Health Insurers; Healthcare – Service Providers - Fort Lauderdale
- Flora R. Perez | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub-$500m) - Fort Lauderdale
- Chinh H. Pham | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston
- Rose Cordero Prey | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - New York
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz | Real Estate – Real Estate - New York
- Gretchen A. Ramos | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - San Francisco
- Joshua L. Raskin | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - New York
- Dr. Stephan Rau | Healthcare – Service Providers - Munich
- Magan Pritam Ray | Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design; Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Silicon Valley
- Laura Foote Reiff | Labor and Employment – Immigration - Northern Virginia
- John R. Richards | Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - Atlanta
- Jon S. Robins | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Philadelphia
- Eleanor M. Ross | Government – Government contracts -Washington, D.C.
- Karin E. Ross | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Denver
- Brad M. Rostolsky | Healthcare – Service Providers - Philadelphia
- Steven C. Russo | Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - New York
- Elizabeth Corliss Sacco | Healthcare – Health Insurers - Albany
- Doreen U. Saia | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power - Albany
- Stephen L. Saxl | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - New York
- Barry J. Schindler | Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - New Jersey
- Paul M. Seby | Environment – Environment: Litigation - Denver
- Jay A. Segal | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - New York
- Milton "Skip" Smith | Government – Government Contracts - Denver
- Libretta Stennes | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort - Minneapolis
- Jonathan L. Sulds | Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - New York
- Julie A. Sullivan, Esq., MPH, CPC | Healthcare – Service Providers - Denver
- Nancy E. Taylor | Healthcare – Health Insurers; Healthcare – Service Providers - Washington, D.C.
- Cory A. Tessler | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - New York
- Michael J. Thomas | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Miami
- Sara K. Thompson | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Atlanta
- Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts | Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston
- Christopher Torres | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort; Environment – Environment: Regulatory - Tampa
- Daniel J. Tyukody | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Los Angeles
- Jena M. Valdetero | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Chicago
- Shomari B. Wade | Government – Government Contracts - Washington, D.C.
- Will Wagner | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Torts and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices | Environment – Environment: Regulatory - Sacramento
- Craig Waugh | Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Phoenix
- Andrew S. Wein | Finance – Financial Services Regulation - West Palm Beach
- David B. Weinstein | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort; Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Tampa
- Jennifer H. Weiss | Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - Boston
- Paul M. Williams | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Los Angeles
- Jeremy D. Zangara | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Phoenix
- David A. Zetoony | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Denver
- Jennifer S. Zucker | Government – Government contracts - Washington, D.C.
Media Contact
Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.6983, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com
