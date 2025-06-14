188 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys, 46 Practices Recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2025 Edition

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 188 attorneys and 46 practices recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2025 edition.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 188 attorneys and 46 practices recognized in The Legal 500 United States 2025 edition.

The Legal 500 United States recognizes practice area teams and practitioners "providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel," according to the publisher. The recognitions are based on feedback from more than 300,000 clients worldwide, law firm submissions, and interviews with private practice lawyers, in addition to The Legal 500's independent research.

Three Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included in The Legal 500 United States "Hall of Fame," which highlights individuals who are widely regarded as being at the top of the profession and have been consistently ranked as leading individuals for several years:

Lori G. Cohen — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, - Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

— Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, - Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Robert J. Ivanhoe — Real Estate – Real Estate

— Real Estate – Real Estate Laura Foote Reiff — Labor and Employment – Immigration

Seventeen attorneys are recognized as "Leading Partners," defined as market leaders with long-established reputations in their sector, lead roles in multiple recent significant matters, and widespread recognition and endorsements from market peers and clients:

Tricia A. Asaro — Healthcare – Health Insurers

— Healthcare – Health Insurers Michael J. Baum — Real Estate – Real Estate

— Real Estate – Real Estate Charles S. Birenbaum — Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations

— Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations Scott J. Bornstein — Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)

— Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) Robert C. Epstein — Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation)

— Real Estate – Construction (including Construction Litigation) Iris Escarrá — Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Eileen M. Hayes — Healthcare – Health Insurers

— Healthcare – Health Insurers Robert J. Herrington — Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes

— Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes Robert A. Horowitz — Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense

— Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense Melissa Hunter-Ensor , Ph.D. — Healthcare – Life Sciences

, Ph.D. — Healthcare – Life Sciences Emily Ladd-Kravitz — M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

— M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies Corey E. Light — Real Estate – Real Estate

— Real Estate – Real Estate Victoria Davis Lockard — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

— Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Gregory E. Ostfeld — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

— Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Stephen L. Rabinowitz — Real Estate

— Real Estate Sara K. Thompson — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

— Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices David B. Weinstein — Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Toxic Tort

In addition, six attorneys are recognized as "Next Generation Partners," who generally have up to five years of experience at partner level, significant recognition from clients and peers in the market, and recent lead roles on multiple matters:

Stephanie D. Ahmad — Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

— Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design Farah S. Ahmed — Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

— Real Estate – Real Estate Finance Brian A. Dombrowski — Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

— Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning Dominic E. Draye — Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal)

— Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/Appellate: Supreme Courts (States and Federal) Chia-Feng Lu — Healthcare - Life Sciences

— Healthcare - Life Sciences Michael E. McCarthy — Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes, Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco)

One attorney is recognized in "Leading Associates," who are up-and-coming lawyers often cited by peers and clients as having made major contributions to practices:

Preston Barclay — M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Client commentary published in the guide about Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys includes:

"The practice is highly responsive and always seems immediately available. Greenberg Traurig has a deep and wide bench who are readily available to weigh in with their expertise."

"Powerful expertise in a field where experts are scarce. An earned and proven reputation for zealous (yet professional and courteous) advocacy. Strength from credibility."

"Excellent service. Detailed knowledge of the subject matter at hand and an ability to strategize 10 steps ahead. You get white glove service from the best legal practitioners in the country."

"Phenomenal team, incredibly organized, thoughtful, and innovative with their strategies both in terms of risk and deal-making."

"Incredibly talented group of folks. The most experienced, creative, and hard-working group of attorneys."

"They actually care! They are not just looking to be risk-averse, they want the deal to not only close but be successful!"

"If you are betting the company on a difficult environmental issue, GT is the only place to go."

Overall, The Legal 500 recommended Greenberg Traurig in the following 46 practice areas:

Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Corporates

Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense: Advice to Individuals

Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes

Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco)

Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices

Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense

Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power

Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas

Energy – Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power

Environment – Environment: Litigation

Environment – Environment: Regulatory

Environment – Environment: Transactional

Finance – Capital Markets: High-Yield Debt Offerings – Advice to Issuers

Finance – Financial Services Regulation – Consumer Finance

Finance – Fintech

Government – Government Contracts

Healthcare – Health Insurers

Healthcare – Life sciences

Healthcare – Service Providers

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage)

Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission)

Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings)

Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters)

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation

Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing)

Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design

Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation

Labor and Employment – Immigration

Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense

Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations

Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling

M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- $500m )

) M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection)

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation

Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Transactional

Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation)

Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning

Real Estate – Real Estate

Real Estate – Real Estate Finance

Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Tax – U.S. Taxes: Contentious

Tax – U.S. Taxes: Non-Contentious

Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys listed below are recommended in The Legal 500 United States 2025 edition based on the publication's industry or practice area designations: attorney, practice area, and office.

Darren J. Abernethy | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection)- San Francisco

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection)- Ejim Peter Achi | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- $500m ) - New York

) - Stephanie D. Ahmad | Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Silicon Valley

| Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Silicon Valley Farah S. Ahmed | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - New York

| Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Alan I. Annex | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- $500m ) - Miami

) - Tricia A. Asaro | Healthcare – Health Insurers - Healthcare – Service Providers - Albany

| Healthcare – Health Insurers - Healthcare – Service Providers - Stephen Baird - Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Minneapolis

- Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Reena Bajowala | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Chicago

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Jonathan D. Ball , Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life sciences - New York

, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life sciences - Ian C. Ballon | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation - Silicon Valley

| Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation - Silicon Valley Preston Barclay | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - New York

| M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Andrew Barr | Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Denver

| Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Kerri L. Barsh | Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Miami

| Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Michael J. Baum | Real Estate – Real Estate - Chicago

| Real Estate – Real Estate - Naomi G. Beer | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters); Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation; Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense; Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations; Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - Denver

| Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters); Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation; Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense; Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations; Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - Christopher L. Bell | Dispute Resolution –Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense –Toxic Tort; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Houston

| Dispute Resolution –Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense –Toxic Tort; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Charles S. Birenbaum | Labor and Employment – Labor- Management Relations - San Francisco

| Labor and Employment – Labor- Management Relations - Beth A. Black | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - West Palm Beach

| Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - David S. Bloch | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - San Francisco

| Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Christopher C. Bolten | Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - San Diego

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Gregory S. Bombard | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Boston

| Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Scott J. Bornstein | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage); Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - New York

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage); Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - Nina D. Boyajiyan | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Los Angeles

William D. Briendel | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - New York

| Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Heath J. Briggs | Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Denver

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Thomas R. Brill | Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - San Diego

| Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Ellen M. Bronchetti | Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense - San Francisco

| Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense - Nicholas A. Brown | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage); Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - San Francisco

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage); Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - Jacob Bundick | Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Las Vegas

| Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Kelly Dobbs Bunting | Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - Philadelphia

| Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - Deirdre A. Carson | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - New York

| Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Iskender Catto | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power; Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - New York

| Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power; Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Vincent H. Chieffo | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Los Angeles

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Jeffrey M. Chiow | Government – Government Contracts - Washington, D.C.

| Government – Government Contracts - Francis A. Citera | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Chicago

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Lori G. Cohen | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers: Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices; Healthcare – Life Sciences - Atlanta

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Leading Trial Lawyers: Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices; Healthcare – Life Sciences - Laura Cummings | Government – Government Contracts - Washington, D.C.

| Government – Government Contracts - Ernesto Danache IV | Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Houston

| Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Michael H. Davis | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Los Angeles

| Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Samuel G. Davison | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Dallas

| Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - John A. DeTore | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power - Boston

| Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power - Karl G. Dial | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Dallas

| Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Nicholas J. Diamond | Healthcare – Service Providers - Houston

| Healthcare – Service Providers - Brian A. Dombrowski | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Miami

| Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Timothy W. Donovan | Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - New York

| Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - Dominic E. Draye | Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/ Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal) - Washington, D.C

| Dispute Resolution – Appellate: Courts of Appeals/ Appellate: Supreme Courts (states and federal) - Jeffrey P. Dunning | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Chicago

| Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Jared E. Dwyer | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense; U.S. Taxes: Contentious - Miami

| Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense; U.S. Taxes: Contentious - David J. Dykeman | Healthcare – Life sciences; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston

| Healthcare – Life sciences; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Richard A. Edlin | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - New York

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - Wayne H. Elowe | Healthcare – Life Sciences; M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- $500m ) - Atlanta

| Healthcare – Life Sciences; M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- ) - Robert C. Epstein | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - New Jersey

| Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Iris Escarrá | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Miami

Austin Evans | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Denver

| Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Roman Fayerberg | Healthcare – Life Sciences; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston

| Healthcare – Life Sciences; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Joel Feldman | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Atlanta

| Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Mark E. Ferrario | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Las Vegas

| Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - G. Michelle Ferreira | U.S. taxes: Contentious - San Francisco

| U.S. taxes: Contentious - Daniel P. Filor | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - New York

| Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - Scott E. Fink | U.S. Taxes: Contentious - New York

| U.S. Taxes: Contentious - Shane Foster | Finance – Financial Services Regulation - Phoenix

| Finance – Financial Services Regulation - Cyrus T. Frelinghuysen | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - Washington, D.C.

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - Catherine E. Galea | Healthcare – Service Providers - Philadelphia

| Healthcare – Service Providers - Mark R. Galis | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Chicago

| Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Michelle D. Gambino | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - Northern Virginia

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - William Garner | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power; Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Houston

| Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power; Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Jeffrey C. Geiring , Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life Sciences - San Diego

, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life Sciences - Tracy L. Gerber | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - West Palm Beach

| Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - James E. Gillenwater | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - Miami

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - Prashant Girinath, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life Sciences - Boston

Richard J. Giusto | Real Estate – Real Estate - Miami

| Real Estate – Real Estate - Jerrold F. Goldberg | Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations - Long Island

| Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations - David M. Greenberg | Finance – Fintech - New York

| Finance – Fintech - Jordan D. Grotzinger | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Los Angeles

| Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Michael J. Grygiel | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Albany

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Rebekah S. Guyon | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Los Angeles

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - David S. Harburger , Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life Sciences - Boston

, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life Sciences - Richard D. Harris | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - Chicago

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - Thomas R. Heisler | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Miami

| Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Susan L. Heller | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Orange County

| Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Gregory W. Herbert | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Orlando

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Media and Entertainment: Litigation - Ian A. Herbert | Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design - Northern Virginia

| Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design - Michael L. Herbert , Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life sciences - San Diego

, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life sciences - Robert J. Herrington | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Los Angeles

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Joseph A. Herz | Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - New York

| Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - Nick Hockens | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - New York

| Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Adam S. Hoffinger | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - Washington, D.C.

| Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - Ronald J. Holland | Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense - San Francisco

| Labor and Employment – Labor and Employment Disputes (Including Collective Actions): Defense - Ryan T. Hopper | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - Tampa

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes - Robert A. Horowitz | Dispute Resolution – Securities litigation: defense - New York

| Dispute Resolution – Securities litigation: defense - Rebecca Hudson | Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design - Denver

| Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design - Melissa Hunter-Ensor , Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life sciences; Intellectual Property –Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston

, Ph.D. | Healthcare – Life sciences; Intellectual Property –Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Harold N. Iselin | Healthcare – Health Insurers - Albany

| Healthcare – Health Insurers - Ankush R. Israni | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Los Angeles

| Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Robert J. Ivanhoe | Real Estate – Real Estate; Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - New York

| Real Estate – Real Estate; Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - Bradley A. Jacobson | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Boston

| M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - David Jay | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - New Jersey

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - David C. Jensen | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - New Jersey

| Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Barbara A. Jones | Finance – Fintech - Los Angeles

| Finance – Fintech - Edward H. Kammerer | Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - New York

| Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Barbara T. Kaplan | U.S. taxes: Contentious - New York

| U.S. taxes: Contentious - Kurt A. Kappes | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Sacramento

| Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters) - Bradford D. Kaufman | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - West Palm Beach

| Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Justin F. Keith | Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations - Boston

| Labor and Employment – Labor-Management Relations - Mark J. Kelson | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- $500m ) - Los Angeles

| M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- ) - Galit Kierkut | Intellectual Property – Trade Secrets (Litigation and Non-Contentious Matters); Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - New Jersey

Candice E. Kim | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Los Angeles

| Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Litigation; Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Carsten Kociok | Finance – Fintech - Berlin

Vivian S. Kuo | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - Washington, D.C.

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (International Trade Commission) - Emily Ladd-Kravitz | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Boston

| M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Carlos R. Lago | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Miami

| Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Lisa M. Lanham | Finance – Financial Services Regulation; Finance – Fintech - New York

| Finance – Financial Services Regulation; Finance – Fintech - Gregory K. Lawrence | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power - Boston

| Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power - Marc Lazar | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Boston

| Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Mindy B. Leathe | Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design - Miami

| Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design - Yongho "Andrew" Lee | Government – Government Contracts - Washington, D.C.

Corey E. Light | Real Estate – Real Estate | Chicago

| Real Estate – Real Estate | Alex Linhardt | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Los Angeles

| Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Victoria Davis Lockard | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Atlanta

| Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Chia-Feng Lu | Healthcare – Life sciences - Washington, D.C.

| Healthcare – Life sciences - Eric W. Macaux | Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Boston

| Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Eric J. Maiers | Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - Chicago

| Intellectual Property – Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) - David G. Mandelbaum | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense –Toxic Tort - Philadelphia

| Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense –Toxic Tort - Bruch I. March | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- $500m ) - Fort Lauderdale

) - Bradley R. Marsh | U.S. Taxes: Contentious - San Francisco

| U.S. Taxes: Contentious - Rinaldo Martinez | Finance – Fintech - Washington, D.C.

| Finance – Fintech - Michael E. McCarthy | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Los Angeles

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Brady R. McShane, Jr. | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Denver

| Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - William Michael, Jr. | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - Miami

| Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - David I. Miller | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - New York

| Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense - Gretchen N. Miller | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Chicago

| Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action-Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Kenneth M. Minesinger | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power; Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Washington, D.C.

| Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power; Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas; Energy – Renewable/Alternative Power - Michael A. Moser | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Westchester County

| Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Elizabeth E. Moum | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - West Palm Beach

| Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Michael G. Murphy P.E . | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Orlando

. | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Nathan J. Muyskens | Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense; Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Washington, D.C.

| Dispute Resolution – Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense; Transport – Aviation and Air Travel – Litigation and Regulation - Howard L. Nelson | Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas - Washington, D.C.

| Energy – Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas - Christopher J. Neumann | Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Denver

| Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Marina Olman-Pal | Financial Services Regulation; Fintech - Miami

| Financial Services Regulation; Fintech - Gregory E. Ostfeld | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Chicago

| Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - John D. Owens, III | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Miami

| M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Thomas Pease | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - New York

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - David C. Peck | Healthcare – Health Insurers; Healthcare – Service Providers - Fort Lauderdale

| Healthcare – Health Insurers; Healthcare – Service Providers - Flora R. Perez | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- $500m ) - Fort Lauderdale

| M&A/Corporate and Commercial – M&A: Middle-Market (sub- ) - Chinh H. Pham | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston

| M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies; Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Rose Cordero Prey | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - New York

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - Stephen L. Rabinowitz | Real Estate – Real Estate - New York

| Real Estate – Real Estate - Gretchen A. Ramos | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - San Francisco

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Joshua L. Raskin | Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - New York

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Litigation (full coverage) - Dr. Stephan Rau | Healthcare – Service Providers - Munich

| Healthcare – Service Providers - Magan Pritam Ray | Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design; Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Silicon Valley

| Labor and Employment – Employee Benefits, Executive Compensation and Retirement Plans: Design; Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Silicon Valley Laura Foote Reiff | Labor and Employment – Immigration - Northern Virginia

| Labor and Employment – Immigration - John R. Richards | Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - Atlanta

| Labor and Employment – Workplace and Employment Counseling - Jon S. Robins | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Philadelphia

| Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Eleanor M. Ross | Government – Government contracts - Washington, D.C.

| Government – Government contracts - Karin E. Ross | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Denver

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Brad M. Rostolsky | Healthcare – Service Providers - Philadelphia

| Healthcare – Service Providers - Steven C. Russo | Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - New York

| Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Elizabeth Corliss Sacco | Healthcare – Health Insurers - Albany

| Healthcare – Health Insurers - Doreen U. Saia | Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power - Albany

| Energy – Energy Regulation: Electric Power - Stephen L. Saxl | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - New York

| Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco) - Barry J. Schindler | Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - New Jersey

| Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Paul M. Seby | Environment – Environment: Litigation - Denver

| Environment – Environment: Litigation - Jay A. Segal | Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - New York

| Real Estate – Land Use/Zoning - Milton "Skip" Smith | Government – Government Contracts - Denver

Libretta Stennes | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort - Minneapolis

Jonathan L. Sulds | Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - New York

| Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Julie A. Sullivan, Esq. , MPH, CPC | Healthcare – Service Providers - Denver

, MPH, CPC | Healthcare – Service Providers - Nancy E. Taylor | Healthcare – Health Insurers; Healthcare – Service Providers - Washington, D.C.

| Healthcare – Health Insurers; Healthcare – Service Providers - Cory A. Tessler | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - New York

| Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Michael J. Thomas | Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Miami

| Real Estate – Construction (Including Construction Litigation) - Sara K. Thompson | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Atlanta

| Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Consumer Products (Including Tobacco); Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices - Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts | Intellectual Property – Patents: Prosecution (including re-examination and post-grant proceedings) - Boston

Christopher Torres | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort; Environment – Environment: Regulatory - Tampa

| Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort; Environment – Environment: Regulatory - Daniel J. Tyukody | Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Los Angeles

| Dispute Resolution – Securities Litigation: Defense - Jena M. Valdetero | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Chicago

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Shomari B. Wade | Government – Government Contracts - Washington, D.C.

| Government – Government Contracts - Will Wagner | Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Torts and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices | Environment – Environment: Regulatory - Sacramento

| Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Torts and Class Action – Defense: Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices | Environment – Environment: Regulatory - Craig Waugh | Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Phoenix

| Labor and Employment – ERISA Litigation - Andrew S. Wein | Finance – Financial Services Regulation - West Palm Beach

| Finance – Financial Services Regulation - David B. Weinstein | Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort; Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Tampa

| Dispute Resolution – General Commercial Disputes; Dispute Resolution – Product Liability, Mass Tort and Class Action – Defense – Toxic Tort; Environment – Environment: Litigation; Environment – Environment: Regulatory; Environment – Environment: Transactional - Jennifer H. Weiss | Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - Boston

| Real Estate – Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) - Paul M. Williams | Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Los Angeles

| Real Estate – Real Estate Finance - Jeremy D. Zangara | M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - Phoenix

| M&A/Corporate and Commercial – Venture Capital and Emerging Companies - David A. Zetoony | Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Denver

| Media, Technology and Telecoms – Cyber Law (including data privacy and data protection) - Jennifer S. Zucker | Government – Government contracts - Washington, D.C.

