18plushotels.in Launches to Solve a Major Travel Headache for Under-21 US Travelers

New site offers the first dedicated hotel search engine for travelers aged 18 to 20, making booking stress-free and reliable.
STOCKHOLM, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Booking a hotel in the US can be a nightmare for travelers under 21, with many hotels enforcing strict age policies that block young guests from checking in. 18plushotels.in aims to change that by providing the first curated search platform exclusively listing hotels that allow 18+ check-in across popular US cities.
"We saw a gap in the market where young travelers had to waste time calling multiple hotels or resort to sketchy workarounds," said Tomas Mazowski, founder of 18plushotels.in. "Our platform cuts through the guesswork by providing verified, up-to-date hotel listings tailored for the 18-20 age group."
Users can browse handpicked hotels with clear age policies, real user feedback, and booking tips to avoid surprises at check-in. The site is designed to help young travelers - whether it's their first solo trip, spring break, or a quick weekend getaway - find reliable accommodation options without hassle or fake IDs.
18plushotels.in currently covers 196 US cities and plans to expand rapidly to cover more destinations popular with young travelers.
For more information and to start booking, visit https://18plushotels.in.
