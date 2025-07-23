18plushotels.in Launches to Solve a Major Travel Headache for Under-21 US Travelers

New site offers the first dedicated hotel search engine for travelers aged 18 to 20, making booking stress-free and reliable.

STOCKHOLM, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Booking a hotel in the US can be a nightmare for travelers under 21, with many hotels enforcing strict age policies that block young guests from checking in. 18plushotels.in aims to change that by providing the first curated search platform exclusively listing hotels that allow 18+ check-in across popular US cities.